Health

Nourish your hair: Top foods for healthy hair growth

Consuming foods rich in vitamins and minerals is crucial for healthy hair. Let's explore the foods that can prevent hair loss and promote hair growth.

Image credits: Getty

Spinach

Spinach, rich in iron, vitamins A, B6, C, and folate, promotes healthy hair growth.

Image credits: Getty

Eggs

Eggs, a great source of protein, biotin, and essential amino acids, promote lush hair growth.

Image credits: Getty

Nuts and seeds

Almonds, walnuts, flax seeds, and chia seeds, rich in omega-3s, vitamin E, biotin, and zinc, aid hair growth.

Image credits: Getty

Legumes

Legumes, rich in protein, iron, zinc, and biotin, are beneficial for healthy hair.

Image credits: Getty

Sweet potatoes

Sweet potatoes, containing biotin, also contribute to hair growth.

Image credits: Getty

Avocados

Avocados, rich in biotin, are beneficial for hair health.

Image credits: Getty

Berries

Berries, packed with antioxidants, are good for hair health.

Image credits: Getty

Salmon

Salmon, rich in omega-3 fatty acids, promotes hair growth.

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One