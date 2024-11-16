Nourish your hair: Top foods for healthy hair growth

Health
Consuming foods rich in vitamins and minerals is crucial for healthy hair. Let's explore the foods that can prevent hair loss and promote hair growth.
Spinach, rich in iron, vitamins A, B6, C, and folate, promotes healthy hair growth.
Eggs, a great source of protein, biotin, and essential amino acids, promote lush hair growth.
Almonds, walnuts, flax seeds, and chia seeds, rich in omega-3s, vitamin E, biotin, and zinc, aid hair growth.
Legumes, rich in protein, iron, zinc, and biotin, are beneficial for healthy hair.
Sweet potatoes, containing biotin, also contribute to hair growth.
Avocados, rich in biotin, are beneficial for hair health.
Berries, packed with antioxidants, are good for hair health.
Salmon, rich in omega-3 fatty acids, promotes hair growth.