Watch: Poonam Pandey's 'Oops Moment'; actress flashes her underboobs, gets trolled

Poonam Pandey receives a lot of backlash for showing her underboobs while partying with Ali Merchant, take a look

The reality programme 'Lock Upp,' presented by Kangana Ranaut, ended earlier this month, with comedian Munawar Faruqui emerging as the winner.

Its finalists continue to create headlines, and Poonam Pandey has been the centre of attention since she is frequently seen around the city. Poonam and Ali Merchant were recently seen partying together and thoroughly enjoying themselves.

A video of them getting wild and partying like crazy went popular on social media, prompting netizens to label them as "besharam." (Video)

Poonam showcased her sensual side with Ali in a viral video from their party night. Pandey danced with Ali in the video's opening scene, looking confident and seductive.



The actress also showed off her abs in a black crop top that she paired with jeans. Poonam was hugged by the actor, who was playing DJ at the party, and he was seen attempting to keep her from climbing on his music system.



Soon after the video went viral, internet users began ridiculing Poonama and Ali, claiming that they seemed to be under the influence of alcohol. "Next mms leaks coming soon," one person said. "This is so nasty, besharmi ki heights," said another. "Poonam drunk ki h kya," said a third. Also Read: Jacqueline Fernandez gets naughty 'n' sexy; check out her latest pictures