    (Video) Disha Patani's latest HOT pictures will make you sweat this summer more

    First Published May 17, 2022, 12:18 PM IST

    Bollywood actress Disha Patani raises the temperature in this silver shimmering short outfit. CHECK THIS OUT
     

    Disha Patni, Bollywood's sexiest heroine, who never fails to impress with her stunning appearances, just added another hot and scorching outfit to her collection. 

    Disha Patani, India's style star, is known for sharing her sassy and beautiful Instagram images with her admirers. With her recent photograph, the actress has once again made everyone fall in love with her.
     

    Disha recently released a photo from her most recent session, in which she is dressed in a glittery silver ensemble. Disha Patani raises the fever with her minimum makeup, flowing open hair, and ultra-fine legs!
     

    Her evident confidence further enhanced her appearance, making the shooting even more successful. Check out video here

    Disha Patani possesses an admirable quality. The actor can seamlessly go from sultry queen to everyday girl. 

    Disha Patani's recent images are giving us summer goals. In the images, one of which is an elevator mirror selfie, she is seen in a no-makeup look. Disha looks adorable in her floral top and skirt.
     

    Disha Patani posted a video of herself dancing to Louis Theroux's song My Money Don't Jiggle Jiggle, It Folds over the weekend. Disha is featured in the video with choreographer Dimple Kotecha. Also Read: Is Urfi Javed controversies own child? 5 times she grabbed headlines for wrong reasons

    Disha has recently finished shooting for Karan Johar's directorial Yodha starring Sidharth Malhotra on the work front. She will also be seen in Ek Villain Returns which stars Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham and Tara Sutaria. Apart from this, it was also announced that she is also a part of Project K starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. Also Read: Kourtney Kardashian posts intimate wedding pics with Travis Barker

