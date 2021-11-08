Post-divorce Samantha Ruth Prabhu hikes her pays to Rs 3 crore for her films (Read details)

Post The Family Man 2 success, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's remuneration has reportedly increased to Rs 3-4 crore for a film.



Telugu star Samantha Ruth Prabhu has allured the Indian audience with her performance in 'The Family Man 2' web series featuring Manoj Bajpayee. She is now invited to speak at the International Film Festival of India in Goa from November 20-28. She is the first south Indian actress to be invited as a speaker at IFFI.



There are many reports that Samantha might sign her film Hindi film with Tapsee Pannu's home production. However, there is no official confirmation about the project from both sides. Now, reports are out that post her success of The Famly Man 2, and she is reportedly set to increase her fee for her next films. Also Read: I'm Not Perfect...' says Samantha Ruth Prabhu after separation from Naga Chaitanya; check out her message

According to reports, popular South actresses like Pooja Hegde and Rashmika Mandanna are paid around Rs 2.5 crore. But if this report is true, then Samantha will be surpassing everyone with Rs 3 crore in her pocket. Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Dubai with Preetham Jukalker: After Rishikesh, actress is at Burj Khalifa

After her split with Naga Chaitanya, Samantha has been busy travelling with her friends. First, she travelled to Rishikesh; she went to Char Dham Yatra, including Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath. Later she went to Dubai and was seen having yummy food and shopping at the malls.



Samantha