Pictures: Nysa Devgan looks hot in her latest pictures donning Pink bodycon gown

While attending singer Kanika Kapoor's wedding celebration in London, Nysa Devgan made the internet go crazy in a pink bodycon gown. Take a look at her hot photos.



Nysa Devgn, daughter of actors Ajay Devgn and Kajol, was present at singer Kanika Kapoor's wedding celebration at London's Victoria & Albert Museum.



Nysa wore a pink floor-length gown with dark pink shoes at Kanika's wedding reception. Orhan wore a dark pink suit, while Vedant was dressed in black.



Using Instagram to share the photos, Orhan wrote, "I’ll go around a time or 2, just to waste my time with you."

Reacting to the pictures, Kanika shared emojis and wrote, “Loveeeeeeeee.” Janhvi Kapoor, who is also friends with Orhan, commented, “Wasting time never looked this good.”



A fan praised Nysa's look and wrote, “Nysa Devgan your outfit and vibe wowwww!!!.” Another commented, “Nysa is love man.” One more fan wrote, “Wow she's beautiful.” Joking about how Orhan is friends with several star kids, a fan wrote, “Am the only one who thinking how @orry1 is mutual friend of every new comers of Bollywood.”



Nysa Devgan is now studying International Hospitality at Switzerland's Glion Institute of Higher Education, with no ambitions to join Bollywood. She previously attended a school in Singapore, where she finished her last years of high school.