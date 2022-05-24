Deepika Padukone flaunts custom black gown by Louis Vuitton at Cannes; see pictures

Deepika Padukone wowed the Cannes red carpet again, wearing a sequined Sabyasachi saree and a striking red gown.

Deepika Padukone's back-to-back elegant appearances at the Cannes Film Festival, where she is a member of the jury this year, have taken the internet by storm.

Deepika looked stunning in a Louis Vuitton full-length black embroidered gown on Monday. Deepika was just named the French luxury fashion house's brand ambassador.



Deepika decided to blow some kisses as she posed a storm during a photocall to screen ‘Decision to Leave’ at the 75th edition of the Cannes.



Deepika recently attended the Vanity Fair x Louis Vuitton event held in conjunction with the 75th Cannes Film Festival. The actress, who also happens to be Louis Vuitton's House Ambassador, arrived dressed in an edgy outfit straight from the premium fashion house's shelves. Her dinner ensemble was modern chic. The actress wore a beige jacket dress that was quite stylish.



For the opening ceremony of the Cannes, Deepika chose a black and gold shimmery saree by ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee.