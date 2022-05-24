Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Deepika Padukone flaunts custom black gown by Louis Vuitton at Cannes; see pictures

    First Published May 24, 2022, 9:09 AM IST

    Deepika Padukone wowed the Cannes red carpet again, wearing a sequined Sabyasachi saree and a striking red gown.

    Deepika Padukone's back-to-back elegant appearances at the Cannes Film Festival, where she is a member of the jury this year, have taken the internet by storm.

    Deepika looked stunning in a Louis Vuitton full-length black embroidered gown on Monday. Deepika was just named the French luxury fashion house's brand ambassador.
     

    Deepika decided to blow some kisses as she posed a storm during a photocall to screen ‘Decision to Leave’ at the 75th edition of the Cannes. 
     

    Deepika recently attended the Vanity Fair x Louis Vuitton event held in conjunction with the 75th Cannes Film Festival. The actress, who also happens to be Louis Vuitton's House Ambassador, arrived dressed in an edgy outfit straight from the premium fashion house's shelves. Her dinner ensemble was modern chic. The actress wore a beige jacket dress that was quite stylish.
     

    For the opening ceremony of the Cannes, Deepika chose a black and gold shimmery saree by ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Also Read: Hina Khan looks chic in black pantsuit at Cannes 2022; goes shirtless

    Deepika had her hair tied in a bun and accessorised it with a golden hairband. The actress opted for a dramatic look with kohl-rimmed eyes, nude lips, and contoured cheeks. Also Read: Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj made on this shocking budget; read details

