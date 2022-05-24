Good news for Yash's fans; after success of KGF 2, actor set for two more pan-India films

Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 has become a blockbuster at the box office. The movie, which also stars Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon, has collected Rs. 1213 crore gross worldwide and the Hindi dubbed version of the film has collected Rs. 430.95 crore at the box office.



KGF was a Kannada film, and it was dubbed and released in various languages. The first instalment of the movie had minted Rs. 250 crore gross worldwide, and the second instalment took the box office by storm.

KGF's producers are now working on two additional pan-India features. "We have about 14 movies in the works for the next three years," Hombale Films' Vijay Kiragandur told India Today. We're also working on two films that will be released across India. One of the films has already been scripted and will be released in 2024. Like KGF, the material and plot of both films will be global. In August or September of 2024, we will reveal one film that will be released. We're now working on the script for the next film, which will be released in 2025."

"It is not like there should not be any barrier between North and South," Vijay stated in response to the argument that South films are performing better than Hindi films. We all enjoy Hindi films, and they also watch ours. Everyone will watch it if the material is decent. There is no language barrier whether we watch South Korean, Japanese, or Spanish films. We don't quarrel about North and South when we encounter multinational material. Similarly, there should be no disagreement here. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is now doing well in India's southern states as well. It is entirely dependent on the content. People will reject it if the substance is poor."

Meanwhile, Hombale Films has a pan-India film called Salaar, which stars Prabhas and Shruti Haasan. Prashanth Neel of KGF fame is directing it.