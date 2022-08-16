Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pictures: Is Mia Khalifa single again? Ex-Pornstar's TikTok post hints breakup rumours with Jhay Cortez

    First Published Aug 16, 2022, 6:54 PM IST

    Ex-pornhub actress Mia Khalifa has left her followers guessing about her relationship status after posting a few tweets that hinted at her breakup with Puerto Rican musician Jhay Cortez.

    Photo Courtesy: Mia Khalifa's Instagram

    Mia Khalifa and her Puerto Rican lover, Jhay Cortez, had been dating since November 2021, and everything looked swimmingly. Surprisingly, she had been outspoken about her relationship with the artist, frequently sharing photos of them. But now, everything seemed to be coming apart.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Mia Khalifa's Instagram

    On August 15, the Lebanese-American adult actress turned to TikTok. She released a mysterious message, leading some admirers to speculate that the relationship has either encountered a snag or has already separated.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Mia Khalifa's Instagram

    The video has received over 95,000 likes so far, and she can be seen throwing her fist towards the camera with the caption, "When you been emotionally mature through the whole relationship but you didn't escape a civil war to raise someone else's grown son."
     

    Photo Courtesy: Mia Khalifa's Instagram

    However, it appears that the entire statement was not a joke, as she moved to Twitter with another tweet, leaving admirers wondering what happened to her and Jhay, according to The Sun.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Mia Khalifa's Instagram

    Photo Courtesy: Mia Khalifa's Instagram

    The video quickly went viral, and the post was filled with comments, with one person writing, "Wait, what did Jhay do?!?" "Dammit Jhay, I was pulling for y'all," said another user. "Woahhh, not her coming for Jhayco," said another user. "Using your toothbrush to clean my jewelry," she tweeted, gaining more than 3,000 likes. [sic]

    Photo Courtesy: Mia Khalifa's Instagram

    Her admirers flocked to the comments section to ask her what had occurred, but she had yet to react at the time of writing. "Dammit Jhay, I was pulling for y'all," one person said. "Wait, what did Jhay do?!?" said another.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Mia Khalifa's Instagram

    The tweet received over 3000 likes and hundreds of comments and reactions. "Context?" inquired one user. "As expected... Another person commented, "Mia's Puerto Rican rapper is in trouble haha." A user said: "Spill the tea, Queen." Meanwhile, another commented: "Woahhh not her coming for Jhayco." Also Read: Tiger 3: Makers release new teaser of Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif-starrer action thriller

    Photo Courtesy: Mia Khalifa's Instagram

    One eagle-eyed fan claims they noticed she wasn't in photos from Jhay's concert on August 11, writing: "I was looking for u at the PR Thurs concert. when I didn't see u there I knew. good for u babe! ur still welcomed here in PR whenever!" Also Read: SEXY video and pictures: Ameesha Patel shows off her HOT body

