    SEXY video and pictures: Ameesha Patel shows off her HOT body, cleavage in bikini; fans don't miss it

    First Published Aug 16, 2022, 1:36 PM IST

    Ameesha Patel, the actress from Gadar 2, recently posted a couple of photos and a video on Instagram wearing a red bikini. The actress looks fantastic in it.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Ameesha Patel's Instagram

    Ameesha Patel has been absent from the big screen for some years. However, the actress attracts attention through her social media posts, in which she offers her admirers some steamy photographs of herself.

    

    Ameesha Patel just released a video with a montage of photographs of herself in a red bikini, and she looks stunning in it. (Video)

    

    Ameesha Patel is undoubtedly one of the sexiest actresses in the industry, and these photos prove it.  Also Read: Tiger 3: Makers release new teaser of Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif-starrer action thriller

    

    Her followers will surely be excited to see her sexy avatar on the big screen. Also Read: Debina Bonnerjee, Gurmeet Choudhary to become parents again

    

    Do you believe it? Ameesha Patel is 46 years old, correct? Yes, you read that correctly. Even at her age, Ameesha can give young actresses a run for their money in terms of attractiveness.
     

    

    Fans are loving this hot avatar of Ameesha. A fan wrote, “You are so hot and sexy really.” One more fan wrote, “Drooling, drooling and more drooling. No adjective and praise is worthy enough to praise those hottest curves and made for bikini hot body.”

    

    Ameesha Patel has two films in the works. She will be seen opposite Sunny Deol in Gadar 2 and working on her long-delayed film Desi Magic. Also Read: Video and Pictures: Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan fly the Indian flag high in Barcelona

