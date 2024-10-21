Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PHOTOS: Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya's wedding ceremonies start with Pasupu Danchatam Ceremony

    Sobhita Dhulipala kicked off her wedding celebrations with family and friends. She posted photographs of the customary rites on social media. The actress looked radiant in all the pictures as her family surrounded her.

    article_image1
    Richa Barua
    First Published Oct 21, 2024, 1:59 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 21, 2024, 1:59 PM IST

    Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya's wedding news took off after they released photos from their private engagement ceremony in August.
     

    article_image2

    The pair astonished their admirers with the unexpected news, given that they had never discussed their relationship with the public.

    article_image3

    Following the engagement, the couple's wedding celebrations began. Dhulipala turned to Instagram to post loving photos from the celebrations.

    article_image4

    Sharing the pictures, actress Sobhita Dhulipala wrote, “Godhuma Raayi Pasupu danchatam… And so it begins!”

    article_image5

    Andhra communities begin their wedding festivities following the engagement with the Pasupu Kottadam rite.

    article_image6

    The ritual begins with the groom's family and then moves on to the bride's family. Chaitanya and Dhulipala confirmed their engagement in a post on Instagram.

    article_image7

    Sharing pictures from their engagement, they wrote, “What could my mother be to yours? What kin is my father to yours anyway? And how did you and I meet ever? But in love our hearts are as red earth and pouring rain: mingled beyond parting. –From Kurunthogai, translated by A K Ramanujan.”

    article_image8

    Chaitanya was formerly married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They separated ways in 2021. They announced their divorce on social media.

    article_image9

    The pair has yet to announce their wedding date. However, sources claim that they may marry next year in Rajasthan.

    article_image10

    What is Godhuma Raayi Pasupu danchatam ceremony?

    Godhuma signifies wheat. Raayi means stone. Pasupu refers to turmeric. Danchatam means "crushing" or "grinding." So the term basically translates as "crushing wheat, stone, and turmeric together". It holds significance in the context of Telugu marriages.

    article_image11

    It refers to a traditional rite in which the bride and groom crush wheat, turmeric, and occasionally additional ingredients on a grinding stone (raayi). This act represents the start of their life together, in which they share duties, collaborate, and prepare for a new chapter.

    article_image12

    In this sense, the act represents togetherness, collaboration, and the notion that marriage entails both parties working together in harmony. It is one of the traditional Telugu wedding traditions that highlight the bride and groom's union.

    article_image13

