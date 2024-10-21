PHOTOS: Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya's wedding ceremonies start with Pasupu Danchatam Ceremony

Sobhita Dhulipala kicked off her wedding celebrations with family and friends. She posted photographs of the customary rites on social media. The actress looked radiant in all the pictures as her family surrounded her.

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya's wedding news took off after they released photos from their private engagement ceremony in August.



The pair astonished their admirers with the unexpected news, given that they had never discussed their relationship with the public.

Following the engagement, the couple's wedding celebrations began. Dhulipala turned to Instagram to post loving photos from the celebrations.

Sharing the pictures, actress Sobhita Dhulipala wrote, “Godhuma Raayi Pasupu danchatam… And so it begins!”

Andhra communities begin their wedding festivities following the engagement with the Pasupu Kottadam rite.

The ritual begins with the groom's family and then moves on to the bride's family. Chaitanya and Dhulipala confirmed their engagement in a post on Instagram.

Sharing pictures from their engagement, they wrote, “What could my mother be to yours? What kin is my father to yours anyway? And how did you and I meet ever? But in love our hearts are as red earth and pouring rain: mingled beyond parting. –From Kurunthogai, translated by A K Ramanujan.”

Chaitanya was formerly married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They separated ways in 2021. They announced their divorce on social media.

The pair has yet to announce their wedding date. However, sources claim that they may marry next year in Rajasthan.

What is Godhuma Raayi Pasupu danchatam ceremony?

Godhuma signifies wheat. Raayi means stone. Pasupu refers to turmeric. Danchatam means "crushing" or "grinding." So the term basically translates as "crushing wheat, stone, and turmeric together". It holds significance in the context of Telugu marriages.

It refers to a traditional rite in which the bride and groom crush wheat, turmeric, and occasionally additional ingredients on a grinding stone (raayi). This act represents the start of their life together, in which they share duties, collaborate, and prepare for a new chapter.

In this sense, the act represents togetherness, collaboration, and the notion that marriage entails both parties working together in harmony. It is one of the traditional Telugu wedding traditions that highlight the bride and groom's union.

Chaitanya was previously married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They divorced in 2021 and announced their separation on social media.

The couple has not announced the date of their wedding yet. However, reports suggest they might marry next year in Rajasthan.

Latest Videos