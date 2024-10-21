Lifestyle

Simple tips to clean sofa cushions

Why clean cushions?

Dust, dirt, and bacteria accumulate inside sofa cushions. Clean them regularly.

Remove cushion covers

First, remove the cushion covers. Hand wash or machine wash them with mild soap.

Beat the cushions

Beat your cushions or use a machine to remove dust, dirt, and debris.

Sun-dry the cushions

Sun-drying sofa cushions eliminates bacteria and odors.

Sodium bicarbonate

Sprinkle baking soda directly onto cushions, wait, then vacuum clean.

Use bleach

Mix bleach with warm water, spray on cushions, scrub gently after 15 minutes.

Vinegar and water mix

Spray a mix of equal parts vinegar and water, wipe with a clean cloth to remove stains.

Steam cleaning

For very dirty cushions, use steam cleaning for deep cleaning and bacteria removal.

Corn starch

For dirt, sweat, urine, or oil stains, apply cornstarch, wait 10-15 minutes, then clean.

