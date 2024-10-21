Lifestyle
Dust, dirt, and bacteria accumulate inside sofa cushions. Clean them regularly.
First, remove the cushion covers. Hand wash or machine wash them with mild soap.
Beat your cushions or use a machine to remove dust, dirt, and debris.
Sun-drying sofa cushions eliminates bacteria and odors.
Sprinkle baking soda directly onto cushions, wait, then vacuum clean.
Mix bleach with warm water, spray on cushions, scrub gently after 15 minutes.
Spray a mix of equal parts vinegar and water, wipe with a clean cloth to remove stains.
For very dirty cushions, use steam cleaning for deep cleaning and bacteria removal.
For dirt, sweat, urine, or oil stains, apply cornstarch, wait 10-15 minutes, then clean.