Karan Johar sells 50% of Dharma Productions to Adar Poonawalla for Rs 1000 crore

Adar Poonawalla has outbid Reliance and Saregama for a big share in Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. According to a statement from the Bollywood production firm, Poonawalla's Serene Entertainment has purchased a 50% share in Dharma for Rs 1,000 crore. Karan Johar will keep the remaining 50% stake.

Opening up about the partnership, Adar Poonawalla said, "I am delighted to have the opportunity to partner with one of the most iconic production houses in our nation, along with my friend Karan Johar. We hope to build and grow Dharma and scale even greater heights in the years to come."

Executive Chairman of Dharma Karan Johar made the following statement on the partnership: "From its inception, Dharma Productions has been synonymous with heartfelt storytelling that captures the essence of Indian culture. My father dreamed of creating films that would leave a lasting impact, and I've dedicated my career to expanding that vision. Today, as we join forces with Adar, a close friend, and an exceptional visionary and innovator, we're poised to elevate Dharma's legacy to new heights. This partnership represents a perfect blend of our emotional storytelling prowess and forward-thinking business strategies."

He added, "It's about honoring our roots while embracing the future of global entertainment. Dharma's journey has been remarkable, and this collaboration opens up a world of possibilities for creating content that will resonate across borders and generations."

Established by Yash Johar in 1976, Dharma Productions is a prominent film production and distribution enterprise in India, presently under the oversight of Karan Johar. Dharma Productions, which has been at the forefront of the Indian film industry for more than 40 years, is known for making both critically and financially successful movies.

The production firm is well-known for its movies, which include Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. A few of their most recent films include Brahmāstra: Part One - Shiva, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Bad Newz Rocky, and Kill.

