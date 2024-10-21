Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karan Johar sells 50% of Dharma Productions to Adar Poonawalla for Rs 1000 crore

    Opening up about the partnership, Adar Poonawalla said, "I am delighted to have the opportunity to partner with one of the most iconic production houses in our nation, along with my friend Karan Johar."

    Karan Johar sells 50% of Dharma Productions to Adar Poonawalla for Rs 1000 crore RTM
    Author
    Roshni Tamta
    First Published Oct 21, 2024, 2:10 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 21, 2024, 2:10 PM IST

    Adar Poonawalla has outbid Reliance and Saregama for a big share in Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. According to a statement from the Bollywood production firm, Poonawalla's Serene Entertainment has purchased a 50% share in Dharma for Rs 1,000 crore. Karan Johar will keep the remaining 50% stake.

    Opening up about the partnership, Adar Poonawalla said, "I am delighted to have the opportunity to partner with one of the most iconic production houses in our nation, along with my friend Karan Johar. We hope to build and grow Dharma and scale even greater heights in the years to come."

    Executive Chairman of Dharma Karan Johar made the following statement on the partnership: "From its inception, Dharma Productions has been synonymous with heartfelt storytelling that captures the essence of Indian culture. My father dreamed of creating films that would leave a lasting impact, and I've dedicated my career to expanding that vision. Today, as we join forces with Adar, a close friend, and an exceptional visionary and innovator, we're poised to elevate Dharma's legacy to new heights. This partnership represents a perfect blend of our emotional storytelling prowess and forward-thinking business strategies."

    He added, "It's about honoring our roots while embracing the future of global entertainment. Dharma's journey has been remarkable, and this collaboration opens up a world of possibilities for creating content that will resonate across borders and generations."

    Established by Yash Johar in 1976, Dharma Productions is a prominent film production and distribution enterprise in India, presently under the oversight of Karan Johar. Dharma Productions, which has been at the forefront of the Indian film industry for more than 40 years, is known for making both critically and financially successful movies. 

    The production firm is well-known for its movies, which include Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. A few of their most recent films include Brahmāstra: Part One - Shiva, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Bad Newz Rocky, and Kill.

    For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Aditya Roy Kapur on back-to-back box office flops: 'I wasn't liking anything...' RTM

    Aditya Roy Kapur on back-to-back box office flops: 'I wasn’t liking anything...'

    Kalki 2898 AD': Prabhas, Deepika Padukone starrer set for mega release in Russia? Here's what we know ATG

    'Kalki 2898 AD': Prabhas, Deepika Padukone starrer set for mega release in Russia? Here's what we know

    Annu Kapoor OPENS up on his VIRAL condom ad; says 'Sex ek vardaan hai' - WATCH ATG

    Annu Kapoor OPENS up on his VIRAL condom ad; says 'Sex ek vardaan hai' - WATCH

    After Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal sings protest anthem for Kolkata rape-murder; Urges no applause RTM

    After Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal sings protest anthem for Kolkata rape-murder; Urges no applause

    Arundhati Nag founder of Ranga Shankara interview with Kannadaprabha daily vkp

    EXCLUSIVE: 'Bengaluru's Ranga Shankara gave my life a purpose,' says founder Arundhati Nag

    Recent Stories

    Mumbai to Kolkata-7 places in India to enjoy Diwali RBA

    Mumbai to Kolkata-7 places in India to enjoy Diwali

    Easy Sofa Cushion Cleaning Tips at Home

    Tips and tricks to clean Sofa Cushions at home

    Diwali 2024: Lucky Gemstones to buy based on Zodiac Signs on Dhanteras; Check anr

    Diwali 2024: Lucky Gemstones to buy based on Zodiac Signs on Dhanteras; Check

    Good fat vs Bad fat: How to spot the difference RTM

    Good fat vs Bad fat: How to spot the difference

    Diwali 2024: Essential dos and dont's for displaying maa Laxmi's image NTI

    Diwali 2024: Essential dos and don'ts for displaying maa Laxmi’s image

    Recent Videos

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon