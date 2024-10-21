Annu Kapoor OPENS up on his VIRAL condom ad; says 'Sex ek vardaan hai' - WATCH

Veteran Bollywood actor Annu Kapoor has captured attention with his surprising appearance in a condom advertisement dubbed the "coolest ad" of 2024. While he doesn't frequently browse the internet, Kapoor acknowledged the ad's viral status, emphasizing its crucial message about sex as a sacred aspect of life that deserves respect

Veteran Bollywood actor Annu Kapoor recently astonished audiences by appearing in a condom advertisement that has been labeled the "coolest ad" of 2024. Despite not being an active internet user, Kapoor learned from his office colleagues that the ad had gone viral, sparking considerable discussion online. He emphasized the importance of the ad, stating that sex is a significant aspect of life often overlooked in India.

In an interview, Kapoor expressed that while many are discussing the ad, they are doing so in a respectful manner rather than mocking it, which aligns with the brand's intention. He acknowledged the universal appeal of topics related to sex, reflecting on his role in the ad as akin to that of a grandparent giving advice to grandchildren. Kapoor noted that he felt like he was imparting wisdom to the younger generation, emphasizing the need for precautions and care.

He described sex as one of the "most sacred aspects" of human life that should not be trivialized. Kapoor remarked that it is not a topic suitable for mockery or stand-up comedy, underscoring that everyone is a product of their parents' sexual encounters. He articulated the sentiment that sex is a divine gift and should be approached with seriousness, even if the conversation is sprinkled with humor.

The ad features Kapoor walking past two friends while discussing the traits of a true friend. In a surprising twist, he reveals that the "friend" he refers to is, in fact, a condom. He delivers a poignant message, stating that a true friend stands by you in all situations, fitting into your life seamlessly and providing protection. The ad concludes with Kapoor promoting the Durex close-fit condom as a true companion.

Kapoor's approach in the ad aims to deliver an essential message about safety in a light-hearted yet meaningful manner.

