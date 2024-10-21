Lifestyle

Mumbai to Kolkata-7 places in India to enjoy Diwali

Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

Witness the grand Ganga Aarti and ghat illuminations during Diwali.

Udaipur, Rajasthan

Celebrate Diwali in a royal style with the lake palaces, forts, and lit ghats, which create a magical atmosphere.

Amritsar, Punjab

Celebrate Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas at the glowing Golden Temple.

Mumbai, Maharashtra

Enjoy the fireworks, marine drive lights, and Diwali events across the city.

Kolkata, West Bengal

Experience the unique celebration of Kali Puja alongside Diwali festivities.

Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh

Enjoy the Deepotsav festival, with thousands of earthen lamps lighting up the city.

Jaipur, Rajasthan

Explore the beautifully lit palaces, forts, and streets adorned with lights and decorations.

