Diwali 2024: Lucky Gemstones to buy based on Zodiac Signs on Dhanteras; Check

According to astrology, let's find out which gemstone each zodiac sign should buy and which gemstone will be beneficial for them.

Aries should buy a ruby gemstone on Dhanteras. Wearing this gemstone helps activate your past good karmas. It changes lives. Otherwise, you can wear a yellow sapphire. Both these gems bring you luck.

Taurus, according to astrology, should buy a diamond, emerald, or blue sapphire. Wearing these gems will be wonderful for you.

Gemini should buy and wear emerald, diamond, or blue sapphire. Doing so will be good for them. Luck will also increase.

For Cancer, if they want their life to change, should choose ruby, yellow sapphire, or pearls. Wearing any of these three will bring you luck.

Leo: if they want their life to change, should buy ruby, yellow sapphire, or Pushparagam gemstone on this Dhanteras.

Virgo can buy emeralds, blue sapphire, or diamond on Dhanteras. Doing so will be good for them. Virgos are said to be logical, practical, and hardworking. They are also known for being intelligent, but can have trouble expressing themselves.

Libra

If there is any gemstone that can change the life of a Libra, it is a diamond. If you want everything you thought to come true, you should choose a blue sapphire. This gem increases your luck.

Scorpio: According to astrology, should wear Pushparagam, yellow sapphire, or pearls during this Dhanteras. Buying these will be good for you.

Sagittarius should buy and wear yellow sapphire, ruby, or Pushparagam gemstone during this Diwali. Doing so will bring luck to this zodiac sign.

Capricorn: According to astrology, should buy blue sapphire, diamond, or emerald during this Dhanteras. These will be good for you.

Aquarius can buy blue sapphire, emerald, or diamond on this Dhanteras. Doing so will be good for them.

Pisces should buy yellow sapphire, pearls, and Pushparagam on Dhanteras this year. These will be good for this zodiac sign.

