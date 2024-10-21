Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Weather: Cyclone expected to develop in Bay of Bengal, Kerala braces for rainfall with thunderstorms

    A low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal may intensify into a cyclone by Oct 23, reaching Odisha-West Bengal coast by Oct 24. Kerala expects light rainfall and thunderstorms. Yellow alert issued for 6 districts. Heavy rainfall predicted in isolated areas from Oct 21-23.

    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Oct 21, 2024, 4:05 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 21, 2024, 4:05 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: A low-pressure system has formed over the central-eastern Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea, raising the likelihood of a cyclone. Weather forecasts indicate that this system could intensify into a severe low-pressure area by the morning of October 22 and potentially develop into a cyclone by October 23. It is expected to reach near the Odisha-West Bengal coast by October 24.

    Additionally, another low-pressure system is present over the central-western Arabian Sea, which is likely to move away from the Indian coast in the coming days. A cyclone is also located over the central-eastern Arabian Sea, near the Karnataka coast, and another cyclonic circulation is situated over the Tamil Nadu region.

    In Kerala, light rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms is anticipated over the next week. The India Meteorological Department has warned of heavy rainfall in isolated areas from October 21 to 23. A yellow alert has been issued for the districts of Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, and Malappuram for today.

