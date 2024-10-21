After Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal sings protest anthem for Kolkata rape-murder; Urges no applause

When Ghoshal took the stage at the Netaji Indoor Stadium, she asked the crowd to think about the deeper meaning of her song rather than clapping along.

Several artists and the general public have expressed their sorrow and rage at the current surge of violence against women in India. At a concert in Kolkata, renowned playback singer Shreya Ghoshal sang a passionate protest song in response to the tragic rape and murder of a trainee doctor in that city.

When Ghoshal took the stage at the Netaji Indoor Stadium, she asked the crowd to think about the deeper meaning of her song rather than clapping along. The song, "E Je Sorirer Chitkar," translates to "The scream of this body, you will hear it today," captures the pain and agony that victims of such heinous crimes go through. After her powerful performance, the audience echoed her call for justice with a loud cry of "We Want Justice" as the event came to an end.

Shreya Ghoshal pens down a song "bondhu aaj shunbe" as a protest to RG Kar incident. She requested the audience NOT to clap once the song was over.

This concert was especially important because it was held soon after the release of "Aar Kobe?" by Arijit Singh, which also denounced the growing violence against women. Ghoshal, who had originally postponed her concert in Kolkata, returned with tremendous emotion to address this urgent matter.

Social media users reacted quickly to Ghoshal's moving performance, with the videos of Shreya performing going viral and demonstrating the effectiveness of music as a protest tool.

Several fans expressed their appreciation of the artist for speaking up and using her voice to protest against violence against women. A Shreya Ghoshal fan account posted the video from her concert and wrote, "Hear a Tigress roar at her recent #ShreyaGhoshalLiveInKolkata for the times we are going through!"

One user commented, "Beautifully sung , wonderful protest words. Brave hearts and brave souls. Let's truth stand and justice speak, and people are in peace and happiness. Thanks for gifting the struggle in West Bengal for Justice and Safety."

Another user wrote, "One of the finest exponent post Lata Mangeshkar, Geeta Dutt, Asha Bhonsle, Sulakshna Pandit, Sandhya Mukherjee, Alpona Banerjee, Arati Mukherjee, era. She is not only a great singer but also a true human face in contemporary era. Hat's off to her."

In the past, Shreya Ghoshal expressed her sorrow at the horrific event by saying, "As a woman, I am shocked by the brutality of the incident. It gives me goosebumps to think of the torture the victim had to endure."

