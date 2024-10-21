Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    After Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal sings protest anthem for Kolkata rape-murder; Urges no applause

    When Ghoshal took the stage at the Netaji Indoor Stadium, she asked the crowd to think about the deeper meaning of her song rather than clapping along.

    After Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal sings protest anthem for Kolkata rape-murder; Urges no applause RTM
    Author
    Roshni Tamta
    First Published Oct 21, 2024, 1:03 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 21, 2024, 1:03 PM IST

    Several artists and the general public have expressed their sorrow and rage at the current surge of violence against women in India. At a concert in Kolkata, renowned playback singer Shreya Ghoshal sang a passionate protest song in response to the tragic rape and murder of a trainee doctor in that city. 

    When Ghoshal took the stage at the Netaji Indoor Stadium, she asked the crowd to think about the deeper meaning of her song rather than clapping along. The song, "E Je Sorirer Chitkar," translates to "The scream of this body, you will hear it today," captures the pain and agony that victims of such heinous crimes go through. After her powerful performance, the audience echoed her call for justice with a loud cry of "We Want Justice" as the event came to an end.

     

     

    This concert was especially important because it was held soon after the release of "Aar Kobe?" by Arijit Singh, which also denounced the growing violence against women. Ghoshal, who had originally postponed her concert in Kolkata, returned with tremendous emotion to address this urgent matter.

    Social media users reacted quickly to Ghoshal's moving performance, with the videos of Shreya performing going viral and demonstrating the effectiveness of music as a protest tool. 

    Several fans expressed their appreciation of the artist for speaking up and using her voice to protest against violence against women. A Shreya Ghoshal fan account posted the video from her concert and wrote, "Hear a Tigress roar at her recent #ShreyaGhoshalLiveInKolkata for the times we are going through!"

     

     

    One user commented, "Beautifully sung , wonderful protest words. Brave hearts and brave souls. Let's truth stand and justice speak, and people are in peace and happiness. Thanks for gifting the struggle in West Bengal for Justice and Safety."

    Another user wrote, "One of the finest exponent post Lata Mangeshkar, Geeta Dutt, Asha Bhonsle, Sulakshna Pandit, Sandhya Mukherjee, Alpona Banerjee, Arati Mukherjee, era. She is not only a great singer but also a true human face in contemporary era. Hat's off to her."

    In the past, Shreya Ghoshal expressed her sorrow at the horrific event by saying, "As a woman, I am shocked by the brutality of the incident. It gives me goosebumps to think of the torture the victim had to endure."

    For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karan Johar sells 50% of Dharma Productions to Adar Poonawalla for Rs 1000 crore RTM

    Karan Johar sells 50% of Dharma Productions to Adar Poonawalla for Rs 1000 crore

    Aditya Roy Kapur on back-to-back box office flops: 'I wasn't liking anything...' RTM

    Aditya Roy Kapur on back-to-back box office flops: 'I wasn’t liking anything...'

    Kalki 2898 AD': Prabhas, Deepika Padukone starrer set for mega release in Russia? Here's what we know ATG

    'Kalki 2898 AD': Prabhas, Deepika Padukone starrer set for mega release in Russia? Here's what we know

    Annu Kapoor OPENS up on his VIRAL condom ad; says 'Sex ek vardaan hai' - WATCH ATG

    Annu Kapoor OPENS up on his VIRAL condom ad; says 'Sex ek vardaan hai' - WATCH

    Arundhati Nag founder of Ranga Shankara interview with Kannadaprabha daily vkp

    EXCLUSIVE: 'Bengaluru's Ranga Shankara gave my life a purpose,' says founder Arundhati Nag

    Recent Stories

    Mumbai to Kolkata-7 places in India to enjoy Diwali RBA

    Mumbai to Kolkata-7 places in India to enjoy Diwali

    Easy Sofa Cushion Cleaning Tips at Home

    Tips and tricks to clean Sofa Cushions at home

    Diwali 2024: Lucky Gemstones to buy based on Zodiac Signs on Dhanteras; Check anr

    Diwali 2024: Lucky Gemstones to buy based on Zodiac Signs on Dhanteras; Check

    Good fat vs Bad fat: How to spot the difference RTM

    Good fat vs Bad fat: How to spot the difference

    Diwali 2024: Essential dos and dont's for displaying maa Laxmi's image NTI

    Diwali 2024: Essential dos and don'ts for displaying maa Laxmi’s image

    Recent Videos

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon