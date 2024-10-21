Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Kalki 2898 AD': Prabhas, Deepika Padukone starrer set for mega release in Russia? Here's what we know

    Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD continues to make waves globally, as the sci-fi blockbuster is set for a re-release in Russia this November. The Nag Ashwin directorial, which impressed audiences with its stellar cast and VFX, has already made history as the highest-grossing Indian film in Russia for 2024

    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Oct 21, 2024, 1:19 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 21, 2024, 1:19 PM IST

    Prabhas’ last released film Kalki 2898 AD is set to achieve another milestone with its re-release in Russia this November. The sci-fi film, directed by Nag Ashwin, has been a box office success both domestically and internationally. Its popularity continues to grow, as it now heads for a re-release in Russia. The film has already gained considerable recognition for its star cast, impressive visual effects, and engaging storyline.

    According to recent reports, Kalki 2898 AD follows in the footsteps of several Indian films that have been dubbed in foreign languages for international releases. The film earned praise at the Moscow International Film Week, and now, it is set to re-release in Russia on November 1, 2024. Notably, during its initial release, it became the highest-grossing Indian film in Russia for 2024.

    ALSO READ: Karwa Chauth 2024: Katrina Kaif shares adorable pictures from her celebration with family [PHOTOS]

    This news comes after reports that several of Prabhas' films have been scheduled for re-releases across India to celebrate his birthday on October 23.

    A few days ago, rumors circulated that Kalki 2898 AD was shortlisted for a nomination at the 2025 Oscars under the Best VFX category. Fans were excited about the possibility, but it was later clarified that the film did not make the list of 26 submissions for the Oscars, as revealed by The Hollywood Reporter.

    However, the film did secure a nomination for the 97th Academy Awards, but ultimately lost to Kiran Rao’s Laapata Ladies in the final round.

    For context, Kalki 2898 AD ended as the fifth-highest grosser in India. The film has also been released on OTT platforms like Amazon Prime and Netflix, where it has continued to receive positive responses from viewers.

