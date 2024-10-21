Aditya Roy Kapur on back-to-back box office flops: 'I wasn’t liking anything...'

Talking to Kareena Kapoor on her popular chat show, 'What Women Want', Aditya opened up about how he dealt with failures in the past.

Following a successful career as a video jockey, Aditya Roy Kapur ventured into Bollywood. He made his debut with 'Aashiqui 2' alongside Shraddha Kapoor. But after that, the box office performance of his films began to decline. He talked candidly about this time of seeing back-to-back failures in a recent interview. It was a "vulnerable" moment in his life, as he put it.

Talking to Kareena Kapoor on her popular chat show, 'What Women Want', Aditya opened up about how he dealt with failures in the past. Although his films were failing at the box office, he also expressed dissatisfaction with the offers that he received. He said, “There have been vulnerable moments, like films not working or when one hasn’t had work. A few films didn’t do well, and I didn’t like anything (that was being offered), maybe because I was vulnerable at that point in time.”

Speaking about this dark period of his life, Kapur disclosed that he did not pursue his career as much. The actor said, “It was a tough period where I wasn’t liking anything and not working for a while.” He added that his friends and family helped him get through this time. Additionally, he discussed the effects of a movie's outcome on actors, who devote a great deal of time and energy to their roles.

Kapur featured in Dawat-e-Ishq and Fitoor following his role in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. The public seemed to be not moved by these movies. Later, he experienced success with Ok Jaanu. His recent appearance in Gumraah didn't go well. In addition, he starred in The Night Manager on Disney+ Hotstar, which was just nominated for an International Emmy. Currently, the actor is shooting Metro In Dino, directed by Anurag Basu.

