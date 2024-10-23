(Photos) Disha Patani TROLLED for her Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash look

Disha Patani, known for her style, donned a modern golden plain tissue saree at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party. The saree's lightly pleated pallu accentuated her slim form. Later, Disha faced flak for her plunging neckline blouse.

It's the season when celebrities elevate their glamour and gather to celebrate Diwali parties. On Tuesday night, Manish Malhotra hosted his annual Diwali party, attracting a star-studded guest list from the industry, all showcasing their finest fashion choices.

Disha Patani once again captured attention with her fashion selections, which were paired with notable figures like Alia Bhatt, Gauri Khan, Shaheen Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Rekha, and Kajol.

Disha Patani added a contemporary flair to classic Indian clothing. Recognised for her stylish selections, Disha donned a golden plain tissue saree with a modern twist. She elegantly draped the saree in a finely pleated pallu, highlighting her slender figure.

Disha's tissue fabric exuded a regal, shimmering effect. Disha complemented her saree with a blouse featuring a plunging neckline. Once again, Disha encountered criticism for her golden bralette that revealed her cleavage.

A user said, "Blouse and saree don't even compliment and on top of it worse draping choice.." Another user said, "That pallu is thinking, what am I doing here." The third one said, "Just another vulgar one!"

