(Photos) Disha Patani TROLLED for her Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash look

Disha Patani, known for her style, donned a modern golden plain tissue saree at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party. The saree's lightly pleated pallu accentuated her slim form. Later, Disha faced flak for her plunging neckline blouse.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Oct 23, 2024, 5:47 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 23, 2024, 5:47 PM IST

Disha Patani infused a trendy flair into classic Indian clothing. Know for her stylish selections, she donned a golden plain tissue saree with a modern twist. She elegantly draped the saree in a finely pleated pallu, highlighting her slender silhouette.

article_image2

It's the season when celebrities elevate their glamour and gather to celebrate Diwali parties. On Tuesday night, Manish Malhotra hosted his annual Diwali party, attracting a star-studded guest list from the industry, all showcasing their finest fashion choices.

article_image3

Disha Patani once again captured attention with her fashion selections, which were paired with notable figures like Alia Bhatt, Gauri Khan, Shaheen Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Rekha, and Kajol.

article_image4

Disha Patani added a contemporary flair to classic Indian clothing. Recognised for her stylish selections, Disha donned a golden plain tissue saree with a modern twist. She elegantly draped the saree in a finely pleated pallu, highlighting her slender figure.

article_image5

Disha's tissue fabric exuded a regal, shimmering effect. Disha complemented her saree with a blouse featuring a plunging neckline. Once again, Disha encountered criticism for her golden bralette that revealed her cleavage. 

article_image6

A user said, "Blouse and saree don't even compliment and on top of it worse draping choice.." Another user said, "That pallu is thinking, what am I doing here." The third one said, "Just another vulgar one!"

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Salman Khan once talked about Blackbuck incident during 'Hum Saath Saath Hain' shoot NTI

Salman Khan once talked about Blackbuck incident during 'Hum Saath Saath Hain' shoot

Did you know this actress worked at a cafe for free food? RTM

Did you know this actress worked at a cafe for free food?

Spider Man 4: Tom Holland to return as Peter Parker? Watch this RBA

Spider-Man 4: Tom Holland to return as Peter Parker? Watch this

Can you guess Vicky Kaushal's parents' nickname for Katrina? RTM

Can you guess Vicky Kaushal's parents' nickname for Katrina Kaif?

Chahat Pandey splashes water on Avinash Mishra in frustrated outburst- Read more

WATCH: Chahat Pandey splashes water on Avinash Mishra in frustrated outburst—Read more

Recent Stories

Kanguva first REVIEW: Will Suriya, Disha Patani's film match Baahubali's hype?

Kanguva first REVIEW: Will Suriya, Disha Patani's film match Baahubali's hype?

Who is Minahil Malik? Pakistani TikToker's 'explicit video' leaks online dmn

Who is Minahil Malik? Pakistani TikToker's 'explicit video' leaks online

BRICS Summit: PM Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping discuss key issues in Kazan meeting AJR

BREAKING | BRICS Summit: After mega LAC deal, PM Modi, China's Xi Jinping hold first bilateral talks in 5 year

cricket Bangladesh fights back to avoid innings defeat against South Africa on Day 3 scr

Bangladesh fights back to avoid innings defeat against South Africa on Day 3

Chronic Kidney Disease: Essential Tips for Managing Your Health

Chronic Kidney Disease: Essential Tips for Managing Your Health

Recent Videos

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

Video Icon