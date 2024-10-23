Did you know this actress worked at a cafe for free food?

During her struggling days in Bollywood, Neena Gupta worked at a cafe for free meals. She revealed she had to take on roles with uncomfortable scenes for financial reasons.

First Published Oct 23, 2024, 3:24 PM IST

Outsiders in Bollywood often struggle to make a name for themselves. They are forced to do anything to earn money during their struggling phase. One such actress worked in a hotel to earn money in her early days. In today's story, we are talking about Neena Gupta, who spoke about her struggling days in an interview.

Neena Gupta worked for free food

Neena Gupta said, 'I didn't have work in the initial days. I came to Mumbai from Delhi with my boyfriend because I didn't dare to come alone. I remember working at the Prithvi Cafe in those days so that I could get free dinner there. Later, when I started earning money there, my boyfriend would ask me for cigarette money.'

Neena Gupta worked in several films out of compulsion

Neena Gupta further said, 'To earn money, I took on roles that I didn't like. I had to do many films just to earn money. I had very bad characters in those films, and I had to do uncomfortable scenes. However, I had to do all this to earn money.'

Neena Gupta made her Bollywood debut in 1982 with the film 'Saath Saath'. After that, she never looked back on her career. She worked in films like 'Mandi', 'Utsav', 'Daddy', 'Vadh', 'Goodbye' as well as several TV shows like 'Khandaan', 'Saas', and 'Siski'. Neena has also appeared in several films and web series on OTT platforms, such as '1000 Babies'.

