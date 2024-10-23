Aishwarya-Abhishek Bachchan divorce rumours: Popular south star once talked about his heartbreaking love story

While Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's divorce grabbed headlines, this actor spoke about his incomplete love story with his Raavan's co-star after her marriage to Jr Bachchan.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Oct 23, 2024, 6:44 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 23, 2024, 6:43 PM IST

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan stand out as one of the most beloved couples in the Bollywood industry. The two are presently making headlines due to the viral reports surrounding their ongoing divorce speculation.
 

article_image2

Amid the divorce speculation, Aishwarya’s close co-star and dear friend Vikram’s interview is gaining significant attention. The actor expressed his deep admiration for Aishwarya, revealing that, given her marriage to Abhishek, there exists an unfinished love story between them. 

article_image3

While promoting Thangalaan, Vikram revealed details about his on-screen chemistry with Aishwarya Rai. Their chemistry in real life is undeniable, and fans are eager to see them share the screen once more. 

article_image4

During a conversation with Siddharth Kanan, Vikram mentioned, 'Abhishek Bachchan is a very close friend of mine so automatically, the family becomes friends too. The thing is, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and I have very good on-screen chemistry, like whether it was Raavan or whether it was Ponniyin Selvan, and both were unrequited love, in both she was somebody else’s wife, and I got killed in both. She is very committed, a perfectionist and we are very good friends but Abhishek is like a very, very close friend'. 

article_image5

Vikram and Aishwarya teamed on Raavan, a film that bombed at the box office. The movie garnered Rs 49.5 crore. Ponniyin Selvan I and II shattered all box office records. PS I achieved a worldwide gross of Rs 450–500 crore, making it the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2022 and the third-highest-grossing Indian film of the year. 

article_image6

PS II achieved a remarkable gross of Rs 345 crore, establishing itself as the highest-grossing Tamil film 2023. Mani Ratnam helmed the films. Recently, Aishwarya and Vikram captivated everyone with their chemistry at the SIIMA Awards 2024 in Abu Dhabi.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Meet Vikram Ahuja: Millionaire businessman dating Sohail Khan's ex-wife Seema Sajdeh RTM

Meet Vikram Ahuja: Millionaire businessman dating Sohail Khan’s ex-wife Seema Sajdeh

Salman Khan once talked about Blackbuck incident during 'Hum Saath Saath Hain' shoot NTI

Salman Khan once talked about Blackbuck incident during 'Hum Saath Saath Hain' shoot

Did you know this actress worked at a cafe for free food? RTM

Did you know this actress worked at a cafe for free food?

Spider Man 4: Tom Holland to return as Peter Parker? Watch this RBA

Spider-Man 4: Tom Holland to return as Peter Parker? Watch this

Can you guess Vicky Kaushal's parents' nickname for Katrina? RTM

Can you guess Vicky Kaushal's parents' nickname for Katrina Kaif?

Recent Stories

Meet Vikram Ahuja: Millionaire businessman dating Sohail Khan's ex-wife Seema Sajdeh RTM

Meet Vikram Ahuja: Millionaire businessman dating Sohail Khan’s ex-wife Seema Sajdeh

BRICS Summit: Xi Jinping tells PM Modi to focus on cooperation, resolve differences AJR

India-China ties important for global peace, welcome LAC deal: PM Modi to Xi Jinping in 50-minute meet (WATCH)

Kanguva first REVIEW: Will Suriya, Disha Patani's film match Baahubali's hype?

Kanguva first REVIEW: Will Suriya, Disha Patani's film match Baahubali's hype?

Who is Minahil Malik? Pakistani TikToker's 'explicit video' leaks online dmn

Who is Minahil Malik? Pakistani TikToker's 'explicit video' leaks online

BRICS Summit: PM Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping discuss key issues in Kazan meeting AJR

BRICS Summit: After mega LAC deal, PM Modi, China's Xi Jinping hold first bilateral talks in 5 year

Recent Videos

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

Video Icon