Aishwarya-Abhishek Bachchan divorce rumours: Popular south star once talked about his heartbreaking love story

While Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's divorce grabbed headlines, this actor spoke about his incomplete love story with his Raavan's co-star after her marriage to Jr Bachchan.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan stand out as one of the most beloved couples in the Bollywood industry. The two are presently making headlines due to the viral reports surrounding their ongoing divorce speculation.



Amid the divorce speculation, Aishwarya’s close co-star and dear friend Vikram’s interview is gaining significant attention. The actor expressed his deep admiration for Aishwarya, revealing that, given her marriage to Abhishek, there exists an unfinished love story between them.

While promoting Thangalaan, Vikram revealed details about his on-screen chemistry with Aishwarya Rai. Their chemistry in real life is undeniable, and fans are eager to see them share the screen once more.

During a conversation with Siddharth Kanan, Vikram mentioned, 'Abhishek Bachchan is a very close friend of mine so automatically, the family becomes friends too. The thing is, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and I have very good on-screen chemistry, like whether it was Raavan or whether it was Ponniyin Selvan, and both were unrequited love, in both she was somebody else’s wife, and I got killed in both. She is very committed, a perfectionist and we are very good friends but Abhishek is like a very, very close friend'.

Vikram and Aishwarya teamed on Raavan, a film that bombed at the box office. The movie garnered Rs 49.5 crore. Ponniyin Selvan I and II shattered all box office records. PS I achieved a worldwide gross of Rs 450–500 crore, making it the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2022 and the third-highest-grossing Indian film of the year.

PS II achieved a remarkable gross of Rs 345 crore, establishing itself as the highest-grossing Tamil film 2023. Mani Ratnam helmed the films. Recently, Aishwarya and Vikram captivated everyone with their chemistry at the SIIMA Awards 2024 in Abu Dhabi. .

