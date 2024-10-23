Salman Khan once talked about Blackbuck incident during 'Hum Saath Saath Hain' shoot

Salman Khan is making headlines following Baba Siddiqui's murder linked to the Bishnoi gang. Amidst this, a viral interview has resurfaced where he recalls a blackbuck encounter while filming.

Salman Khan is making headlines these days following the murder of Baba Siddiqui, allegedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. This gang has a long-standing rivalry with Salman, rooted in the blackbuck poaching case. As a precaution, Salman has increased his security measures to ensure his safety.

Amidst the ongoing controversy, an old interview of Salman Khan has resurfaced, where he discusses the Blackbuck incident. He recalled the days he was shooting for 'Hum Saath Saath Hain' in Rajasthan. After finishing a shoot, he, along with friends Tabu, Saif Ali Khan, and Sonali Bendre, went for a drive. During their outing, they spotted a blackbuck in the bushes. They brought it out and offered it water and biscuits, showcasing their compassion for the animal.

Salman mentioned that he only fed the blackbuck, which further fueled the controversy. This incident continues to be a prominent topic in the news.

Lawrence Bishnoi gang is threatening Salman Khan over the blackbuck poaching case, even giving death threats and he is their constant target. However, the recent murder of Baba Siddiqui has worsened the situation and the Bishnoi gang has come out openly declaring themselves criminals. For this reason, when Salman is at home and also at the shooting sites of his projects like Bigg Boss 18 and film sets, the security at Salman's residence is always at a high level.

Regardless of these life-threatening issues, Salman is committed to his work. He is presently serving Bigg Boss 18 and is also a lead star in a film directed by A.R. Murugadoss, Sikandar. His fans keep on rooting for him, hopeful that he will be safe and sound in a period of hardship. Salman's will to bounce back and work is just radiant through all the issues.

ALSO READ WATCH: Chahat Pandey splashes water on Avinash Mishra in frustrated outburst—Read more

Latest Videos