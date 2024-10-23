India-China ties important for global peace, welcome LAC deal: PM Modi to Xi Jinping in 50-minute meet (WATCH)

President Xi Jinping said, "China and India must grasp the historical trend and the direction of the development of bilateral relations, which is in the best interests of both nations and their peoples."

BRICS Summit: Xi Jinping tells PM Modi to focus on cooperation, resolve differences AJR
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Oct 23, 2024, 6:33 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 23, 2024, 6:52 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday (October 23) held a key diplomatic meet in the sidlines of the BRICS Summit in the Kazan, Russia. This meeting holds a massive significance as it marks a rare formal interaction between the leaders of the world's two most populous nations after a tumultuous period in their bilateral relations.

The relationship between India and China has been strained since their last official talks in Mahabalipuram in October last year. Sino-Indian relations strained perceptibly after the lethal face-off in the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Ladakh region last year in which 20 Indian soldiers and unspecified number of Chinese counterparts were killed.

BRICS Summit: After mega LAC deal, PM Modi, China's Xi Jinping hold first bilateral talks in 5 year

"The two sides should strengthen communication and cooperation, properly handle contradictions and differences, and achieve each other's development dreams," he added.

While Xi did not directly reference the border dispute, he subtly pointed to the need for managing disagreements, saying that both nations "should also shoulder their international responsibilities" and set an example for developing countries by contributing to a multipolar world.

In response, PM Modi expressed optimism about the discussions. "I am sure that we will talk with an open mind and our discussion will be constructive," PM Modi said. He further stressed the importance of the India-China relationship, noting, "We believe that the India-China relationship is very important not only for our people but also for global peace, stability, and progress."

'No place for double standards': PM Modi calls for global unity against terrorism at BRICS Summit

PM Modi also highlighted the consensus reached on border issues and reiterated that "maintaining peace and stability on the border should remain our priority."

