Can you guess Vicky Kaushal's parents' nickname for Katrina Kaif?

Katrina and Vicky met at a film party and started dating and tied the knot on December 9, 2021, in a private ceremony at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

Bollywood's one of the most popular couples, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal recently celebrated Karwa Chauth together and shared adorable pictures with their family. The fans can't get enough of these two love birds. Katrina also posted a picture with her mother-in-law Veena Kaushal holding her face lovingly.

Vicky can also be seen rocking a mustache in the pictures. Many fans are speculating that it is for his new project with Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

See Katrina Kaif's Karwa Chauth post

Katrina seems to have a close bond with Vicky's parents Sham and Veena Kaushal. Many fans don't know this but Katrina's in-laws have a sweet nickname for her at home. In 2022, Katrina Kaif appeared on Kapil Sharma's, The Kapil Sharma Show, where she opened up about her married life. During the show, Katrina was asked if she had any nickname given to her by her in-laws. She said, “My in-laws call me Kitto.” Katrina was there with her Phone Bhoot co-stars Ishaan Khattera and Siddharth Chaturvedi.

The 41-year-old actress also shared how her mother-in-law makes her sweet potato. She said, "Initially, Mummy Ji used to urge me a lot to have parathas, and since I’m on a diet, I couldn’t have it, so I used to just have a bite. And, now that we have almost completed a year of our marriage, Mummy Ji now prepares sweet potatoes for me."

Talking about work, Katrina was last seen in Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi in 2023. Vicky Kaushal is currently shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Love and War' starring Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor in major roles.

