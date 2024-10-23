Who is Minahil Malik? Pakistani TikToker's 'explicit video' leaks online

Minahil Malik, a popular Pakistani TikTok star, is facing severe backlash after intimate videos allegedly featuring her went viral online. She has denied the authenticity of the videos, calling them fake and manipulated, and has filed a complaint with the Federal Investigation Agency.

Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Oct 23, 2024, 5:59 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 23, 2024, 5:59 PM IST

Islamabad: Pakistani TikTok star and social media influencer Minahil Malik is facing significant controversy following the circulation of allegedly explicit videos purportedly featuring her. The intimate videos, which are said to show Malik with a young man, have been widely shared online, leading to severe harassment directed at her.

Malik has vehemently denied the authenticity of the videos, labeling them as fake and manipulated. In a TikTok video addressing the issue, she stated, “Assalam Walaikum, I am Manahil Malik. Today, I want to address everyone regarding some viral videos circulating on the internet. These videos are completely fake. I have already filed a complaint with the FIA against the person responsible, and they will be arrested soon. My family and I are going through a very difficult time, and we are under a lot of stress because of this situation". The FIA has acknowledged receiving her complaint and has launched an investigation.

The influencer claims the videos are part of a malicious conspiracy aimed at damaging her reputation. She insists that the visuals have been edited and are not genuine. She said the backlash from the video's release has caused considerable emotional turmoil for both Malik and her family. Following the leak of the video, there was significant criticism and trolling on social media. The opinions on the video were divided with some calling it a publicity stunt. Malik is well-known in Pakistan for her TikTok content and has a significant following on social media. 

