Spider-Man 4: Tom Holland to return as Peter Parker? Watch this

Hollywood actor Tom Holland confirmed that Spider-Man 4 is happening! The actor is set to return as superhero Peter Parker. However, he hasn’t verified if his girlfriend, actress Zendaya, will return in Spider-Man 4.
 

Spider Man 4: Tom Holland to return as Peter Parker? Watch this RBA
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Oct 23, 2024, 2:04 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 23, 2024, 2:04 PM IST

It's confirmed that Tom Holland will return as Spider-Man in Spider-Man 4. The actor confirmed the news during an appearance on The Tonight Show, which starred Jimmy Fallon. He also stated that the project will begin production next summer. He hasn't confirmed if his girlfriend, actress Zendaya, will return for the film.

During the show, Jimmy requested Tom to confront the elephant in the room: the Spider-Man 4 rumour. Initially, the actor attempted to tease Jimmy. “What do you want to know?” he asked. When Jimmy posed the question about the film, Tom said, It’s happening.” He added, “Yeah, next summer– Next summer we start shooting, everything’s good to go, we’re nearly there, super exciting. I can’t wait.”

Also Read: (WATCH) Malayalam actor Bala marries again, ties knot with uncle's daughter

Tom verified the news of Spider-Man 4 just days after he teased the script. During an appearance on the Rich Roll Podcast, the actor discussed the direction of Spider-Man 4, hinting at a new chapter in which Peter Parker guides a world in which no one recognises his superhero identity.

During the podcast, Tom also said that he and Zendaya had recently read the screenplay together, and their reactions were priceless – both actors were so enthralled that couldn't believe it was about to become a reality.

Spider Man 4: Tom Holland to return as Peter Parker? Watch this RBA

"We're working on it right now; we have a creative, a pitch, and a draft that's fantastic; it's the lead work, but the writers are doing an outstanding job. I read it three weeks ago and it truly sparked a fire in me. Zendaya and I sat down and read it together, at times dancing about the living room, as if this was a genuine film deserving of fans' admiration. There are a few details to work out before we can get it rolling, but it's amazing, and I'm very thrilled about it," he hinted.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, other Bollywood Celebs at Diwali Bash

"I'd want to one day integrate Miles Morales into my Spider-Man universe and the MCU. "I'd love to do it for a young kid," he said. Destin Daniel Cretton, the filmmaker of Shang Chi, was just confirmed to direct Spider-Man 4. 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Can you guess Vicky Kaushal's parents' nickname for Katrina? RTM

Can you guess Vicky Kaushal's parents' nickname for Katrina Kaif?

Chahat Pandey splashes water on Avinash Mishra in frustrated outburst- Read more

WATCH: Chahat Pandey splashes water on Avinash Mishra in frustrated outburst—Read more

(WATCH) Malayalam actor Bala marries again, ties knot with uncle's daughter dmn

(WATCH) Malayalam actor Bala marries again, ties knot with uncle's daughter

Pakistani star Adnan Siddiqui criticises Kriti Sanon's song 'Akhiyaan De Kol', says 'tearing apart a classic' RBA

Pakistani star Adnan Siddiqui criticises Kriti Sanon's song 'Akhiyaan De Kol', says 'tearing apart a classic'

Malaika Arora turns 51: A look at her journey from fashionista to fitness inspiration NTI

Malaika Arora Birthday: 4 Festive outfits that showcase her iconic style evolution

Recent Stories

New policy for Green energy production in Karnataka says Industrial minister MB Patil vkp

'Karnataka to launch new Green energy policy, invest Rs 45,000 crore in Hydrogen': Minister MB Patil

Rishabh Pant surpasses Virat Kohli to claim sixth spot in ICC Test batter rankings snt

Rishabh Pant surpasses Virat Kohli to claim sixth spot in ICC Test batter rankings

7 secrets to have a long, happy marriage RBA

7 secrets to have a long, happy marriage

Malaika Arora's Luxurious Mumbai Home: Inside Look RBA

Malaika Arora's Luxurious Mumbai Home: Inside Look

Malaika Arora's Luxurious Mumbai Home: Inside Look RBA

Malaika Arora's Luxurious Mumbai Home: Inside Look

Recent Videos

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

Video Icon