Spider-Man 4: Tom Holland to return as Peter Parker? Watch this

Hollywood actor Tom Holland confirmed that Spider-Man 4 is happening! The actor is set to return as superhero Peter Parker. However, he hasn't verified if his girlfriend, actress Zendaya, will return in Spider-Man 4.

It's confirmed that Tom Holland will return as Spider-Man in Spider-Man 4. The actor confirmed the news during an appearance on The Tonight Show, which starred Jimmy Fallon. He also stated that the project will begin production next summer. He hasn't confirmed if his girlfriend, actress Zendaya, will return for the film.

During the show, Jimmy requested Tom to confront the elephant in the room: the Spider-Man 4 rumour. Initially, the actor attempted to tease Jimmy. “What do you want to know?” he asked. When Jimmy posed the question about the film, Tom said, It’s happening.” He added, “Yeah, next summer– Next summer we start shooting, everything’s good to go, we’re nearly there, super exciting. I can’t wait.”

Tom verified the news of Spider-Man 4 just days after he teased the script. During an appearance on the Rich Roll Podcast, the actor discussed the direction of Spider-Man 4, hinting at a new chapter in which Peter Parker guides a world in which no one recognises his superhero identity.

During the podcast, Tom also said that he and Zendaya had recently read the screenplay together, and their reactions were priceless – both actors were so enthralled that couldn't believe it was about to become a reality.

"We're working on it right now; we have a creative, a pitch, and a draft that's fantastic; it's the lead work, but the writers are doing an outstanding job. I read it three weeks ago and it truly sparked a fire in me. Zendaya and I sat down and read it together, at times dancing about the living room, as if this was a genuine film deserving of fans' admiration. There are a few details to work out before we can get it rolling, but it's amazing, and I'm very thrilled about it," he hinted.

"I'd want to one day integrate Miles Morales into my Spider-Man universe and the MCU. "I'd love to do it for a young kid," he said. Destin Daniel Cretton, the filmmaker of Shang Chi, was just confirmed to direct Spider-Man 4.

