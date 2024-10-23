WATCH: Chahat Pandey splashes water on Avinash Mishra in frustrated outburst—Read more

Bigg Boss 18 is getting interesting day by day as every contestant is getting vocal about his/her problem and issue and the drama is increasing. Recently, the clash between Chahat and Avinash has increased the curiosity among the audience.

Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Oct 23, 2024, 12:52 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 23, 2024, 12:53 PM IST

Bigg Boss 18 is in full swing, captivating fans with its thrilling twists and turns. This season, one of the most intense storylines involves Chahat Pandey and Avinash Mishra, whose ongoing conflict has taken a dramatic turn. The drama escalated recently when Chahat drenched Avinash with water during a heated argument.

The tension began when Avinash, currently confined in the Bigg Boss jail, started controlling the housemates' food supply. His refusal to share food led to a fiery exchange of words. Frustrated, Chahat confronted him about his behavior. Avinash retaliated by calling her "gawaar," which means illiterate or uncultured. He sarcastically remarked, “Gawaar, gawaar hi rehte hain, chaahe kuch bhi ho jaaye," implying that some people remain the same regardless of circumstances.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Chahat didn’t take this lightly. She confronted Avinash, asking, “Raat ko tumne mujhe gawaar bola kyunki mai gaon se aati hun?” which translates to, “You called me illiterate last night just because I come from a village?” This exchange highlighted the underlying tensions and prejudices in their clash.

As the confrontation heated up, Chahat’s emotions boiled over, and she threw water on Avinash, escalating the situation further. Avinash, caught off guard, responded with anger, leading to more verbal exchanges. The atmosphere in the house became charged, and other housemates watched closely as the drama unfolded.

This conflict between Chahat and Avinash showcases the unpredictable nature of Bigg Boss 18, where emotions run high, and alliances can shift in an instant. Fans are eagerly waiting to see how this rivalry develops in the coming episodes.

