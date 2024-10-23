Kanguva first REVIEW: Will Suriya, Disha Patani's film match Baahubali's hype?

Kanguva Movie First Review: Madan Karky has released his first review for the highly anticipated big-budget film Kanguva, starring Suriya and directed by Siruthai Siva.

Suriya's epic fantasy Kanguva first review

Kanguva, a big-budget film starring Tamil star Suriya, is directed by Siruthai Siva, known for films like Veeram, Viswasam, Vedalam, and Vivegam with Ajith. The film boasts a stellar cast including Suriya, Natty Nataraj, Bollywood actor Bobby Deol, actress Disha Patani, and actor Karunas. Devi Sri Prasad composed the music.

Kanguva, a historical fantasy film, is produced by K.E. Gnanavel Raja with a budget of nearly 400 crores. Vetri is the cinematographer. The film will be released in 10 languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and Malayalam. Kanguva is set to hit theaters on November 14. The upcoming pan-Indian action fantasy film, Kanguva, is one of the most expensive films in Suriya's career and the Tamil film industry. Hype and expectations are soaring as the release date approaches. Suriya kicked off Kanguva's promotions in Mumbai last week, stating that the film will be a significant milestone in Tamil cinema.

Kanguva's promotions are now in full swing. The film's team, including Suriya, is currently busy with promotions in North India. The audio launch event is scheduled for October 26 at the Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai, with numerous film personalities expected to attend.

Kanguva is receiving Bahubali-level hype. Lyricist Madan Karky, who has seen the entire film, gave his first review. He stated that every scene looks a hundred times better on screen than during dubbing and that its impact increases with each viewing.

Madan Karky praised all aspects of the film, including the narrative structure, artistry of each scene, depth of the story, and the brilliant music, along with Suriya's performance, calling it a masterpiece. He expressed his gratitude to director Siva and producer Gnanavel Raja for bringing this dream project to life. Speaking at an event, Suriya said, "We fully know that we are entering a completely different world. Actually, we have seen Baahubali, RRR, Kalki, but in Tamil, Kanguva is a big first step. We have seen from other languages, but for Tamil, it's time to make it big as I thought. As far as I know, I don't think anyone has introduced this world through Tamil cinema." He added that taking archaeological references and Tamil literature, everything goes back to at least 2,500 years ago.

