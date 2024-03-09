Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Photos: Disha Patani, Sara Ali Khan, Orry and more celebs attend 4th FEF India Fashion Awards

    First Published Mar 9, 2024, 12:58 PM IST

    Bollywood celebs were spotted at the FEF India Fashion Awards in style. Check out pictures from the event.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    The 4th FEF India Fashion Awards (FEF IFA) 2024 x WION. The fourth edition of the FEF India Fashion Awards was inaugurated on March 7, 2024.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Disha Patani in red was spotted at the 4th FEF India Fashion Awards (FEF IFA) 2024 x WION. The fourth edition of the FEF India Fashion Awards was inaugurated on March 7, 2024.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Orry was spotted at the 4th FEF India Fashion Awards (FEF IFA) 2024 x WION. The fourth edition of the FEF India Fashion Awards was inaugurated on March 7, 2024.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Karan Johar and Sara Ali Khan were spotted at the 4th FEF India Fashion Awards (FEF IFA) 2024 x WION. The fourth edition of the FEF India Fashion Awards was inaugurated on March 7, 2024.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Sidharth Malhotra was spotted at the 4th FEF India Fashion Awards (FEF IFA) 2024 x WION. The fourth edition of the FEF India Fashion Awards was inaugurated on March 7, 2024.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Dia Mirza was spotted at the 4th FEF India Fashion Awards (FEF IFA) 2024 x WION. The fourth edition of the FEF India Fashion Awards was inaugurated on March 7, 2024.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Disha Patani and Manish Malhotra were spotted at the 4th FEF India Fashion Awards (FEF IFA) 2024 x WION. The fourth edition of the FEF India Fashion Awards was inaugurated on March 7, 2024.

    article_image8

    Sara Ali Khan was spotted in a stunning gown at the 4th FEF India Fashion Awards (FEF IFA) 2024 x WION, which was inaugurated on March 7, 2024.

    article_image9

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Gabriella Demetriades was spotted in a stunning gown at the 4th FEF India Fashion Awards (FEF IFA) 2024 x WION, inaugurated on March 7, 2024.

