Photos: Disha Patani, Sara Ali Khan, Orry and more celebs attend 4th FEF India Fashion Awards
Bollywood celebs were spotted at the FEF India Fashion Awards in style. Check out pictures from the event.
Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla
The 4th FEF India Fashion Awards (FEF IFA) 2024 x WION. The fourth edition of the FEF India Fashion Awards was inaugurated on March 7, 2024.
Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla
Disha Patani in red was spotted at the 4th FEF India Fashion Awards (FEF IFA) 2024 x WION. The fourth edition of the FEF India Fashion Awards was inaugurated on March 7, 2024.
Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla
Orry was spotted at the 4th FEF India Fashion Awards (FEF IFA) 2024 x WION. The fourth edition of the FEF India Fashion Awards was inaugurated on March 7, 2024.
Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla
Karan Johar and Sara Ali Khan were spotted at the 4th FEF India Fashion Awards (FEF IFA) 2024 x WION. The fourth edition of the FEF India Fashion Awards was inaugurated on March 7, 2024.
Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla
Sidharth Malhotra was spotted at the 4th FEF India Fashion Awards (FEF IFA) 2024 x WION. The fourth edition of the FEF India Fashion Awards was inaugurated on March 7, 2024.
Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla
Dia Mirza was spotted at the 4th FEF India Fashion Awards (FEF IFA) 2024 x WION. The fourth edition of the FEF India Fashion Awards was inaugurated on March 7, 2024.
Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla
Disha Patani and Manish Malhotra were spotted at the 4th FEF India Fashion Awards (FEF IFA) 2024 x WION. The fourth edition of the FEF India Fashion Awards was inaugurated on March 7, 2024.
Sara Ali Khan was spotted in a stunning gown at the 4th FEF India Fashion Awards (FEF IFA) 2024 x WION, which was inaugurated on March 7, 2024.
Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla
Gabriella Demetriades was spotted in a stunning gown at the 4th FEF India Fashion Awards (FEF IFA) 2024 x WION, inaugurated on March 7, 2024.