Photos: Disha Patani, Sara Ali Khan, Orry and more celebs attend 4th FEF India Fashion Awards

Bollywood celebs were spotted at the FEF India Fashion Awards in style. Check out pictures from the event.

The 4th FEF India Fashion Awards (FEF IFA) 2024 x WION. The fourth edition of the FEF India Fashion Awards was inaugurated on March 7, 2024.

Disha Patani in red

Orry

Karan Johar and Sara Ali Khan

Sidharth Malhotra

Dia Mirza

Disha Patani and Manish Malhotra

Sara Ali Khan was spotted in a stunning gown

Gabriella Demetriades was spotted in a stunning gown