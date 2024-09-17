Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PHOTOS: Disha Patani dons stylish scoop neckline bodysuit and chic skirt; check out her latest pics

    Disha Patani's stylish monochromatic look in a bodysuit and skirt exudes chicness, and it is not to be missed. She chose delicate jewels to allow her dress to speak for itself. Her dewy base, coral nude lips, and blush were the ideal makeup combination.

    Richa Barua
    First Published Sep 17, 2024, 4:12 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 17, 2024, 4:12 PM IST

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    We can all agree that Disha Patani's beauty are outstanding. As a fashion trailblazer in her own unique style, the actress consistently delivers on a high note. 

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Her appearance was a 10 out of ten, with a figure-flattering fit and unrivalled appeal. She opted for a scoop neckline bodysuit with a subtle corset shape.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    She teamed it with a draped skirt with ruched detailing. The terms "minimal yet statement" keep coming up. She chose delicate jewels to allow her dress to speak for itself. Her dewy base, coral nude lips, and blush appeared to be the ideal makeup combination.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Disha Patani's party girl look is designed to please. Whenever she decides to dress up, it is obviously intended to be a fashion event.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Previously, the actress exuded shine in a beautiful black latex dress with a fantastic bodycon shape. The monotone design worked perfectly to make it stylish.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    With her usual dewy glow, coloured lips, and soft curls, her beauty game was too fantastic to pass up.

