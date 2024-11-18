Kerala Lottery Results LIVE | Win Win W-796 November 18 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-796: For lottery prizes worth up to 5,000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. The results will be declared at 3 pm. 
 

kerala lottery results win win w 796 november 18 2024 todays winning ticket prize money anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Nov 18, 2024, 9:20 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 18, 2024, 9:20 AM IST

Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-796: Win-Win is one of the seven weekly lotteries. Win Win lottery draw is held every Monday at 3 p.m. Every lottery is represented by an alphabetical code and the Win-Win lottery code is a “W” representation containing the draw number and the code. Win-Win lottery costs only Rs.40/- (face value 31.25 +GST). The coveted first-place winner of the Win-Win W-795 lottery will be awarded an impressive prize of Rs 75 lakh.

Let us take a look at the Win-Win W-796 prize breakup: 

1st Prize: Rs 75 lakh

Result Awaited

2nd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

Result Awaited

Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

Result Awaited

3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

Result Awaited

4th Prize: Rs 5000

Result Awaited

5th Prize: Rs 2000

Result Awaited

6th Prize: Rs 1000

Result Awaited

7th Prize: Rs 500

Result Awaited

8th Prize: Rs 100

Result Awaited

For lottery prizes worth up to 5,000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds 5,000 rupees, winners must present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the Government Gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, is responsible for operating the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Palakkad byelection: Public campaigning to be wrapped up today amid defections, double voting controversies anr

Palakkad byelection: Public campaigning to be wrapped up today amid defections, double voting controversies

14-member Kuruva gang suspected in Kerala heists; Drones to be deployed for tracking anr

14-member Kuruva gang suspected in Kerala heists; Drones to be deployed for tracking

Kerala: UDF aligning with communal forces fearing election defeat, says BJP state chief K Surendran anr

Kerala: UDF aligning with communal forces fearing election defeat, says BJP state chief K Surendran

65000 pilgrims at Sabarimala on Vrischikam 1; Priest Kandararu Rajeevaru urges devotees to protect sanctity of shrine premises anr

65,000 pilgrims at Sabarimala on Vrischikam 1; Priest urges devotees to protect sanctity of shrine's premises

Kerala: Sandeep Varier meets Panakkad Muslim League leaders a day after joining Congress anr

Kerala: Sandeep Varier meets Muslim League leaders a day after joining Congress

Recent Stories

Infosys Co-founder Senapathy Gopalakrishnan Surpasses Narayan Murthy in Wealth RBA

Infosys Co-founder Senapathy Gopalakrishnan surpasses Narayan Murthy in wealth

Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun's remuneration breaks Shah Rukh Khan, Prabhas ATG

Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun's remuneration breaks Shah Rukh Khan's, Prabhas'

Areca Nut Carcinogenicity WHO Report Raises Concerns Among Growers

Areca Nut Carcinogenicity: WHO Report Raises Concerns Among Growers

5 creatures with Incredible Night Vision anr

5 Creatures with Incredible Night Vision

5 creatures with Incredible Night Vision anr

5 Creatures with Incredible Night Vision

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon