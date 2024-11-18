GRAP-4 imposed as Delhi faces season's worst pollution; Know what is banned

Delhi's air quality reached a hazardous level of 481, triggering Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). Restrictions include limiting truck and vehicle entry, halting construction, and encouraging work-from-home arrangements.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Nov 18, 2024, 9:20 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 18, 2024, 9:20 AM IST

As the air quality index reached 481, the highest level of the season, Delhi was shrouded in a dense layer of deadly haze on Monday, making it difficult to see shadows. Under Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), officials have implemented strict anti-pollution measures in response to declining air quality in an effort to stop the worsening catastrophe. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) issued the limitations.

Also Read | Delhi's air pollution crisis: Over Rs 4.8 Crore fines issued amid severe AQI levels

article_image2

Here's what is banned:

1. Prevent trucks from entering Delhi, unless they are transporting necessities or performing necessary services. However, all trucks (LNG, CNG, electric, and BS-VI diesel) will be allowed entry into Delhi.

2. Except for those transporting necessary goods or doing necessary services, do not allow LCVS (light commercial vehicles) registered outside of Delhi to enter the city, with the exception of EVS, CNG, and BS-VI diesel.

3. Strictly prohibit the operation of medium- and heavy-goods vehicles (MGVs) and heavy-duty vehicles (HGVS) in Delhi that are registered BS-IV and lower, unless they are transporting necessities or rendering necessary services.

article_image3

4. As in GRAP Stage-III, prohibit C&D (construction and demolition) operations for linear public projects such roads, highways, flyovers, overbridges, electricity transmission, pipelines, telecommunication, etc.

5. The NCR Even for grades VI–IX and XI, state and Delhi governments may decide to stop holding in-person sessions and instead offer instruction online.

6. The Delhi and NCR State Governments should decide whether to let public, municipal, and commercial workplaces to operate at 50% capacity while allowing the remaining employees to work from home.

7. The Central Government has the authority to decide whether to allow employees in its offices to work from home.

article_image4

8. State Governments may consider additional emergency measures like closure of colleges/ educational institutions and closure of non-emergency commercial activities, permitting running of vehicles on odd-even basis of registration numbers etc.

People have also been asked to abide by the rules and contribute to the effective execution of the GRAP measures, which are meant to preserve and enhance the region's air quality. People with respiratory, cardiovascular, cerebrovascular, or other chronic illnesses, as well as children and the elderly, should avoid being outside and spend as much time indoors as possible.

 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Areca Nut Carcinogenicity WHO Report Raises Concerns Among Growers

Areca Nut Carcinogenicity: WHO Report Raises Concerns Among Growers

Delhi weather update: Flights, trains disrupted due to thick smog; Check advisories here gcw

Delhi weather update: Flights, trains disrupted due to thick smog; Check advisories here

Palakkad byelection: Public campaigning to be wrapped up today amid defections, double voting controversies anr

Palakkad byelection: Public campaigning to be wrapped up today amid defections, double voting controversies

kerala lottery results win win w 796 november 18 2024 todays winning ticket prize money anr

Kerala Lottery Results LIVE | Win Win W-796 November 18 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

14-member Kuruva gang suspected in Kerala heists; Drones to be deployed for tracking anr

14-member Kuruva gang suspected in Kerala heists; Drones to be deployed for tracking

Recent Stories

Infosys Co-founder Senapathy Gopalakrishnan Surpasses Narayan Murthy in Wealth RBA

Infosys Co-founder Senapathy Gopalakrishnan surpasses Narayan Murthy in wealth

Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun's remuneration breaks Shah Rukh Khan, Prabhas ATG

Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun's remuneration breaks Shah Rukh Khan's, Prabhas'

Areca Nut Carcinogenicity WHO Report Raises Concerns Among Growers

Areca Nut Carcinogenicity: WHO Report Raises Concerns Among Growers

5 creatures with Incredible Night Vision anr

5 Creatures with Incredible Night Vision

5 creatures with Incredible Night Vision anr

5 Creatures with Incredible Night Vision

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon