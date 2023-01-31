Photo: Oprah Winfrey celebrates 69th b'day with Priyanka Chopra, Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez and more

At a ritzy dinner party, Oprah Winfrey began her 69th birthday celebrations surrounded by a host of celebs, including Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, Proyanka Chopra, Heidi Klum and many more.

Actress Priyanka Chopra joined Jennifer Lopez, Sharon Stone, Cindy Crawford, Jessica Alba, Sofia Vergara, and Kim Kardashian in honouring presenter Oprah Winfrey's birthday. On January 29, 1954, Oprah celebrated her 69th birthday.

In the video, someone brings a two-tiered cake to Oprah Winfrey, sitting at a table with Kim and others. Priyanka stood nearby and took a video. Everyone sang the birthday song and shouted for Oprah, even Priyanka. They also cheered and applauded as Oprah blew out the candles. (WATCH VIDEO)

Other stars at the party included Kris Jenner, Sharon Stone, Sofía Vergara, Jessica Alba, Rita Wilson, Cindy Crawford, Ashley Tisdale, Maria Menounos, and Alessandra Ambrosio.

“Got to spend some time with the birthday queen @oprah 💫 Happy birthday 🎂🎉💐,” Ambrosio, 41, wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her with Winfrey, Klum and Vergara.

Priyanka and the others present also shouted, "Make a wish." The video was shared with the caption, "@priyankachopra celebrates Oprah’s birthday along with Sharon Stone, Cindy Crawford, Sofia Vergara, Jessica Alba, Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez and more."

Beautiful floral arrangements and candles were used to adorn the dinner gathering. Hungry Bear Catering served sophisticated delicacies like truffle pasta topped with caviar and Chilean sea bass with red coconut curry and gold leaf to guests. Speciality drinks might also be ordered by attendees.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Priyanka penned a note for Oprah and shared her picture in a stunning outfit. She wrote, "Happiest birthday beautiful icon! You are joy! Truly. @oprah." Priyanka wore a purple and black outfit and purple shoes for the occasion. Sharing a pics of herself in the outfit, Priyanka wrote, "When your 'fit deserves a closet selfie (purple emoji)."

