    Photo: Oprah Winfrey celebrates 69th b'day with Priyanka Chopra, Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez and more

    First Published Jan 31, 2023, 8:19 AM IST

    At a ritzy dinner party, Oprah Winfrey began her 69th birthday celebrations surrounded by a host of celebs, including Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, Proyanka Chopra, Heidi Klum and many more.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Actress Priyanka Chopra joined Jennifer Lopez, Sharon Stone, Cindy Crawford, Jessica Alba, Sofia Vergara, and Kim Kardashian in honouring presenter Oprah Winfrey's birthday. On January 29, 1954, Oprah celebrated her 69th birthday.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    In the video, someone brings a two-tiered cake to Oprah Winfrey, sitting at a table with Kim and others. Priyanka stood nearby and took a video. Everyone sang the birthday song and shouted for Oprah, even Priyanka. They also cheered and applauded as Oprah blew out the candles. (WATCH VIDEO)

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Other stars at the party included Kris Jenner, Sharon Stone, Sofía Vergara, Jessica Alba, Rita Wilson, Cindy Crawford, Ashley Tisdale, Maria Menounos, and Alessandra Ambrosio.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    “Got to spend some time with the birthday queen @oprah 💫 Happy birthday 🎂🎉💐,” Ambrosio, 41, wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her with Winfrey, Klum and Vergara.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Priyanka and the others present also shouted, "Make a wish." The video was shared with the caption, "@priyankachopra celebrates Oprah’s birthday along with Sharon Stone, Cindy Crawford, Sofia Vergara, Jessica Alba, Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez and more."

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Beautiful floral arrangements and candles were used to adorn the dinner gathering. Hungry Bear Catering served sophisticated delicacies like truffle pasta topped with caviar and Chilean sea bass with red coconut curry and gold leaf to guests. Speciality drinks might also be ordered by attendees.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Taking to her Instagram Stories, Priyanka penned a note for Oprah and shared her picture in a stunning outfit. She wrote, "Happiest birthday beautiful icon! You are joy! Truly. @oprah." Priyanka wore a purple and black outfit and purple shoes for the occasion. Sharing a pics of herself in the outfit, Priyanka wrote, "When your 'fit deserves a closet selfie (purple emoji)."

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Winfrey attended an extravagant 25th-anniversary party for cosmetics brand Anastasia Beverly Hills, where she was given a gourmet birthday cake.

