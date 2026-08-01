Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan said he was pained by personal insults against PM Modi. Defending the PM, he linked stable governance to development, citing the new Bhogapuram airport as proof, and expressed unwavering support for his leadership.

Kalyan 'Pained' by Insults Against PM Modi

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Friday said he was deeply pained by what he described as the personal insults directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the recent Jantar Mantar protest. Addressing a public meeting after the inauguration of the Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport at Bhogapuram, he defended the Prime Minister's leadership, linked stable governance to development, and appealed to parents to instil values, discipline and patriotism in the younger generation.

Referring to the criticism levelled against the Prime Minister, Pawan Kalyan said those who work the hardest often face the greatest criticism. "The more we strive, the more criticism we receive," he said, recalling the proverb, "Only a fruit-bearing tree gets pelted with stones." While he had grown accustomed to criticism after entering politics, he said it deeply pained him to witness the Prime Minister being subjected to harsh personal attacks.

Without naming individuals, he referred to the remarks made against Prime Minister Modi during the Jantar Mantar protest and questioned why a leader serving the nation should face such treatment. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading India for a third term. So many people have spoken harshly about him. It brought tears to my eyes. Is this what we give to someone who has dedicated his life to serving the nation?" he asked.

Unwavering Support for PM's Leadership

Kalyan said the younger generation should understand the sacrifices behind the Prime Minister's leadership. He noted that Narendra Modi had not taken a single day's leave since assuming office and continued to shoulder the responsibility of leading the country while confronting both external security challenges and internal challenges. "The new generation does not know the hardships he has gone through," he said.

Expressing unwavering support for the Prime Minister, Pawan Kalyan said, "If anyone speaks against you, it is as if they are speaking against us. We stand firmly with you." He added that there was no leader in the country today who could match Narendra Modi's leadership or fully comprehend the sacrifices and hardships he had endured while leading the nation.

Development Driven by Strong Leadership

Linking leadership with development, Kalyan said his consistent advocacy for the NDA alliance was driven by his belief that strong leadership ensures development reaches even the smallest and most remote regions. "Despite facing constant criticism, you continue to lead the nation forward. That is why I insist on alliances," he said.

Recalling that Bhogapuram was once mocked as a place where "even a Red Bus did not reach", he said the inauguration of an international airport there demonstrated the transformation that development-oriented governance could bring. "Bhogapuram itself is proof of what our alliance has achieved," he said.

He also said India had evolved from a country that once pledged its gold reserves to meet financial obligations into one of the world's fastest-growing economies, attracting record foreign investment and maintaining historic foreign exchange reserves.

A Call to Nurture Values in Youth

Concluding his address, Pawan Kalyan appealed to parents, particularly those with children below the age of 25, to nurture values, discipline, cultural awareness and a sense of national responsibility. He said the responsibility of building a stronger India begins at home by raising responsible citizens committed to the nation's progress.

(ANI)