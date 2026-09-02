Following rapper Badshah's recent second divorce from Isha Rikhi, attention has turned to his first wife, Jasmine Masih, and their daughter, Jessemy Grace Masih Singh. Jasmine and Jessemy now reside in London after their 2020 divorce, which was attributed to cultural differences. Badshah remains committed to co-parenting Jessemy.

The rapper's recent split from his second wife, Isha Rikhi, after just five months of marriage, instantly turned the spotlight back on his personal life. Fans and media started asking: What about his first wife, Jasmine Masih, and their daughter, Jessemy Grace Masih Singh? Badshah himself confirmed the separation from Rikhi on August 31, 2026. This announcement immediately sent many scrambling to rehash his past relationships. So, where are Jasmine and Jessemy now? They live in London, we can confirm.

Back in 2012, Badshah and Jasmine Masih tied the knot. This union largely shunned the public spotlight. In January 2017, they welcomed their daughter, Jessemy Grace Masih Singh. The couple later separated, with their divorce finalizing in 2020 after an eight-year marriage.

A Brief Second Chapter: Rikhi Separation

Five months — that’s all it took. Badshah's recent separation from Isha Rikhi, confirmed just five months after their private March 2026 wedding, marks his second divorce. This latest split thrusts his personal life back into the public glare. Both Badshah and Rikhi issued identical statements, simply requesting privacy and confirming their mutual decision to part ways. They offered no further details. This second marriage's swift end, concluding so quickly, has dramatically heightened public interest in Badshah’s marital history. It immediately draws comparisons, sparking fresh discussion about his first marriage and its own complex ending.

Why Did The First Marriage End?

Divorced in 2020, the split between Badshah and Jasmine Masih followed an eight-year journey that began in 2012. Reportedly, a mix of factors led to its dissolution. "Cultural differences and lifestyle differences" were cited as primary reasons. Jasmine, born and raised in London, reportedly found adapting to the Indian cultural environment quite challenging – a factor Badshah's parents reportedly anticipated. Beyond cultural adaptation, their daughter Jessemy Grace Masih Singh's health also played a key role. Badshah shared that they ultimately deemed separation necessary because the relationship had become unhealthy for Jessemy. Both parties reportedly made considerable efforts to save the marriage before their divorce finalized.

Life in London, Co-Parenting Across Continents

Jasmine Masih and their daughter, Jessemy Grace Masih Singh, moved to London after the divorce from Badshah. That answers public questions about their whereabouts. Jasmine has since kept a very low public profile, consciously staying away from the media glare despite Badshah's massive fame and the fresh interest in his personal life. Despite the geographical distance, Badshah maintains an active co-parenting relationship with Jessemy. He publicly expresses his profound love for his daughter, calling Jessemy his "entire world." He actively participates in her upbringing, though he notes he doesn't get to meet her as often as he would like, separated by continents.