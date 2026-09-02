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Bigg Boss Star Pradeep Antony’s Shocking Confession: ‘I Think I Married the Wrong Person’
Actor and Bigg Boss star Pradeep Antony's latest social media post has left his fans completely shocked. What did he say?
Bigg Boss star Pradeep Antony
Pradeep Antony shot to fame after his Bigg Boss stint, building a huge fan base. He married a woman named Pooja in 2024. It's also reported that the couple had a baby boy in April 2026. Now, Pradeep's post about his marriage has caught everyone's attention. He wrote that before his child was born, he doubted if he was mature enough to raise one.
Child is not with me
Married the wrong person
Couldn't be free
Haven't even named the child
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