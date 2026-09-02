5 5 Image Credit : our own

Haven't even named the child

What has made fans even sadder is Pradeep Antony's reveal that he hasn't even been able to name his child yet. He shared that after he posted his feelings, many people contacted him to offer comfort. But he feels he has no one he can fully open up to. This emotional post from Pradeep has started a lot of discussions online. From his post, it's clear he is no longer living with his wife. The pain of being separated from his child is also very clear, and fans are flooding his comments with support.