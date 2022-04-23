Pictures: Malaika Arora's sexy Gucci silk shorts' price will blow your mind

Last night, Malaika Arora was seen flaunting her perfect-toned legs in Gucci silk shorts; the price is more than your Apple iPhone 13

Malaika Arora is the queen of fashion! She is obsessed with staying fashionable at all times. She has never disappointed the fashion police. She recently made a fashion statement by stepping out in GUCCI shorts and a blazer. It's all about being comfy in the heat. But, ofcourse, everything needs to be comfy and stylish when it's Malaika Arora.



So for her outing in Mumbai, the Chaiya Chaiya girl wore red shorts and a GUCCI silk jacket. The brand's name alone indicates that the outfit will set you back a significant amount of money.



To get the bombshell, here's how to decode the pricing. The silk hot shorts are priced at $1400 (Rs 107000) on the Gucci website.

The distinctive GUCCI logo is printed all over it. Everyone was taken aback by the price of the shorts. She completed her look with a pair of white high boots.

Meanwhile, Malaika was recently in the headlines after being involved in a minor accident and being admitted to the hospital.