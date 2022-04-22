(Pictures) Mia Khalifa at Latin AMAs 2022; diva sets temperature raising in bikini

Mia Khalifa attended the Latin AMAs 2022 awards event and she partied hard afterwards.

Mia Khalifa was seen at the Michelob ULTRA Arena as she attended the Latin AMAs 2022 awards event. She also visited the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, where she celebrated lavishly.'

Mia Khalifa took a selfie with a gif saying "Vegas baby" and the time showing 4.46 a.m. Jhay Cortez, who was nominated in multiple categories, walked the red carpet with Khalifa.

His song "Dákiti," which he co-wrote with Bad Bunny, won Song of the Year and Best Urban Song, so he and Khalifa celebrated lavishly.



After breaking off her engagement to a Swedish chef late last year, Khalifa began seeing Puerto Rican rapper Jhay Cortez, and she helped him celebrate his birthday in style earlier this month in Los Angeles.



Mia Khalifa's most recent social media post is uncontrollably hot. The former adult actress used social media to post a series of images from her house.

She also posted a video of herself wearing the garment around her waist. Also Read: The Kardashian: Kris Jenner claims Blac Chyna threatened to kill daughter Kylie Jenner

Mia turned to social media to display her curves in a brown bikini in a series of photos. Also Read: Kim Kardashian to Blac Chyna, 6 famous sex tapes of Hollywood

Mia took to social media and shared several pictures, flaunting her perfect bikini body. She wrote, "Tourist energy at home always." The picture had over 26 lakh views and several thousand comments.