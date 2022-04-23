Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    A footage from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal set has gone viral featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna.

    Rashmika Mandanna, Ranbir Kapoor in Manali; watch leaked video RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Apr 23, 2022, 1:33 PM IST

    A video from the set of Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna's forthcoming film Animal has gone viral. Ranbir and Rashmika may be seen in the video standing on one side of the road near Manali, as if rehearsing for a scene.

    Earlier this week, the stars flew to Manali. Rashmika Mandanna and her admirers are unable to remain calm. Now, we've got a leaked video from the sets of Animal in Manali, in which Ranbir and Rashmika appear to be talking in a roadside shot.

    In the video, Ranbir and Rashmika are dressed in ethnics. Ranbir looked handsome in a white kurta-pyjama and on the other hand Rashmika was seen in a Bengali saree (cream coloured saree with a red border). 

    It is also reported that it will be a pan India project and will release on August 11 next year in  Hindi and all south Indian languages.

    Ranbir is also undergoing a significant body transformation for the film Animal. "It definitely is going to be some type of metamorphosis," his trainer Shivoham said to Pinkvilla. He stated that they would not divulge much in the first timetable but that this will likely happen in the second. As a result, I believe we will have plenty of time to train."
     

    Last Updated Apr 23, 2022, 1:36 PM IST
