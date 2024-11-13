Not Rajinikanth or Vijay, THIS hero leads with the most hit films

Let's explore who holds the record for delivering the most hit films in India and the impressive number of successful movies they've starred in.

Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Nov 13, 2024, 2:22 PM IST

Actor with Most Hit Movies

Cinema is like an ocean. Success requires consistent hits to maintain one's position. This consistent success earns actors like Rajini and Kamal the public's admiration, allowing them to remain leading heroes even after 60. Despite the presence of numerous successful actors like Vijay, Rajini, Ajith, Kamal, Shah Rukh Khan, Prabhas, and Amitabh Bachchan, from Kollywood to Bollywood, we'll now discuss a hero who surpasses them all in terms of hit films.

Prem Nazir

He is none other than Prem Nazir, the Malayalam cinema superstar. Prem Nazir reigned as a leading actor in the 1950s. He holds numerous records, including acting in the most films and portraying the most double roles during that era. In 1979 alone, Prem Nazir acted in 39 films, a feat unmatched by any other hero in a single year.

 

Prem Nazir's Movie Records

Moreover, he holds the record for the most hit films. Out of his 700 films, over 400 were hits. He is also the only hero with 50 blockbuster hits. Superstar Rajinikanth comes next with 80 hit films and 12 blockbusters. Similarly, Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has 60 hit films and 10 blockbusters.

Prem Nazir's Hit Movies

Prem Nazir acted with 85 heroines. He starred alongside one actress, Sheela, in 130 films. Considering her his lucky charm, he collaborated with her extensively. He also played double roles in 40 films, a record that remains unbroken.

Malayalam Actor Prem Nazir

Prem Nazir's successful career was partly due to his policy. If a film he starred in flopped, he would immediately work on another film with the same producer to compensate for their loss. This golden-hearted man passed away in 1989.

 

