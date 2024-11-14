What is the M1 coach on Indian Railways? Check features and other details

Discover the unique features of the M1 Coach on Indian Railways. Learn how the M1 code coach is different from other coaches, what special amenities it offers, and why it’s gaining attention among travelers.

Not all coaches in Indian trains are the same. Different codes are assigned based on their amenities. Let's find out how the M1 code coaches in trains differ from other coaches.

If the seat number contains 'S', it means it's a sleeper coach. Similarly, if the ticket says B1 or B2, it means your ticket is in the Third AC coach. The M code represents the 3-tier economy AC coach (AC-3). Most of the amenities in the M1 coach are similar to those in the 3-tier AC coach. Also Read | Indian Railways Rules: RAC ticket can now be converted into waiting; here's how

Compared to the 3-tier AC coach, the M code coach has fewer amenities and a lower price. These coaches are only attached to certain trains.

The 3-tier economy AC coach has 72 seats. But the M1 coach has 83 seats, which is its unique feature. There are also stairs to climb to the upper berth. Also Read | How to change your train ticket boarding station online via IRCTC?

The berth system in the M1 coach is the same as in the 3-tier AC coach: two lower berths, two middle berths, two upper berths, and two side berths (lower and upper). Similarly, 'A' coach indicates Second AC class. While 'D' indicates a Second Seating class coach ticket.

