Surprise 7% DA increase: Government employees to enjoy higher pay in December

The government has decided to increase the Dearness Allowance (DA) once again, bringing joy to government employees. Find out how much each employee will receive.

A section of central government employees received the good news of DA increase amidst the festive atmosphere. Central government employees under the 7th Pay Commission received a 3% DA increase.

The center has decided to increase DA once again. DA increased by 7% for these central government employees!

Following the Center's lead, several state governments have announced DA increases in recent weeks. West Bengal state government employees have not yet received any good news on this matter.

It is learned that the DA has also been increased for central government employees under the 5th and 6th Pay Commissions.

Central government employees under the 5th Pay Commission recently received a 12% DA increase, bringing their total DA to 455%.

The DA for central government employees under the 6th Pay Commission has been increased by 7% to 246%.

Central government employees typically receive two DA increases per year. This year, it has been increased twice.

It is being reported that the DA for central government employees may be increased again from January next year. Speculation has already begun about the percentage increase.

Latest Videos