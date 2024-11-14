'Fadnavis' wife busy making reels he talks about religion': Kanhaiya Kumar's sexist remark sparks row (WATCH)

Firebrand Congress leader and activist Kanhaiya Kumar stoked a controversy with alleged sexist remarks against Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Devendra Fadnavis, the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

While addressing a rally in Nagpur ahead of Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024, Kanhaiya Kumar targeted Devendra Fadnavis' wife Amruta Fadnavis and made an objectionable, sexist remark over her social media usage and ‘making reels’.

Kanhaiya Kumar said, (Agar ye dharam yudh hai, aur dharam ko bachane ka sawal hai, jo bhi neta aapke samne dharam bachane ka bhashan deta hai to usse bas ek bat puchna hai... ke is dharam bachane ki ladai me aapka beta beti bhi humare sath chalega na.... aisa to nahi hoga ke dharam bachane ki zimmedari humari aur Oxford Cambridge me pdhne ki zimmedari aapke bacho ki.. agar dharam bachana hai to sab milke bachayenge.. aisa to nhi hoga na k hum log dharam bchayenge aur deputy CM sahab ki patni Instagram pe reels banayengi.)

"If this is a 'dharma yudh' (religious war), then question any leader who gives you speeches about saving religion. Ask them if the leader's own sons and daughters will also join in the fight to save religion. How is it possible that the public saves religion while the leader's children study abroad? How can the public be responsible for saving religion, while the Deputy Chief Minister's wife makes Instagram reels?" Kanhaiya Kumar said.

BJP fires back

Slamming Congress over it's party leader's comment on Amruta Fadnavis, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla has said, “Kanhaiya Kumar, who considers Naxals as martyrs and mourns on the death anniversary of Afzal Guru, has made such a hateful and sexist remark on Maharashtra's daughter and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis' wife Amruta Fadnavis. To humiliate Maharashtra's daughter in the state has become a part of Congress' DNA.”

