Not for Aishwarya Rai or Katrina, Salman Khan once broke his 'No Kissing Policy' with THIS actress

Salman Khan has always turned heads with his charismatic aura. The actor has a rigorous no-kiss policy. But did you know that the hands-on actor has never shared an intimate scene with his co-stars, despite breaking his rules in 1996?

An image has surfaced on Reddit depicting Salman having an on-screen kiss scene, which has become popular on social media. Can you guess who Salman kissed?

It's not with his ex Katrina Kaif or Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The actor kissed Karisma Kapoor in the Jeet movie. The two collaborated in multiple films, and fans adored their jodi. When the Reddit user published the photo, he pointed out that Salman Khan had violated his no-kiss guideline. Several individuals commented on the photo and offered their opinions. Some people speculated that it was unintentional, while others stated they missed seeing Salman and Karisma interact.

One person commented, 'They're not really kissing. He kisses the side of her chin. Another person asked if it was an accident that her head was turned the other way. The third user said, 'I lowkey shipped them together haha'. Another commented, 'Same'.

According to sources, Salman was requested to kiss Katrina Kaif on screen in 2017's Tiger Zinda Hai, but the actor apparently declined. According to a source, director Ali Abbas Zafar made many attempts to persuade Salman, but he refused.

The insider told Deccan Chronicle, "Everyone felt that just this one time, just once, Salman would break his no-kissing code because the sequence is vital to the plot and, well, it's Katrina." But Salman refused flatly. Director Ali Abbas Zafar did his best to persuade him. Unfortunately, nothing worked. "The scene has been dropped now."

