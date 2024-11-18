Kamal Haasan to Simbu to Dhanush-Real-Life Casanovas of Tamil Cinema

This post explores six actors known for their Casanova image on and off-screen.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Nov 18, 2024, 1:29 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 18, 2024, 1:29 PM IST

This article covers six actors that are well-known for their portrayal of the Casanova character, both on and off screen.

article_image2

Actor Simbu

Simbu, still unmarried at 40, has had several high-profile relationships, including with Nayanthara and Hansika Motwani, but none have led to marriage. Rumors about his current relationship status continue to circulate.

article_image3

Siddharth

Recently married to Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth has a history of relationships with actresses like Shruti Haasan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. This is the second marriage for both Siddharth and Aditi.

article_image4

Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan, known for his on-screen romances, has had a complex personal life. He was married to Vani Ganapathy and later had relationships with Sarika and Gouthami, among others.

article_image5

Dhanush

Dhanush, a leading actor, has been surrounded by controversy, including his marriage to Aishwarya Rajinikanth and alleged links with other actresses. He is currently divorced and focused on his career.

article_image6

Vishal

Vishal, an actor and producer, remains unmarried despite past relationships with Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Lakshmi Menon. He stated his marriage will take place after the completion of the Nadigar Sangam building.

article_image7

Arya, known for his dating history before marrying Sayyeshaa, was linked to actresses like Pooja and Anushka. His participation in a reality show seeking a bride also sparked controversy. Now a family man, he's embraced a quieter life.

