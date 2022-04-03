Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    No wedding for Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor this month; Here's what we know

    First Published Apr 3, 2022, 5:28 PM IST

    Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt aren't marrying this month at RK house, here's what uncle Randhir Kapoor saying

    The wedding of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt is one of the most anticipated. Several theories and reports have been floated as to when the pair will tie the knot. Popular website, Pinkvilla had claimed that Ranbir and Alia's wedding will take place in Kapoor's family home, RK House. Randhir Kapoor, on the other hand, has disputed all such rumours.
     

    "I'm not currently in Mumbai, and I haven't heard anything about the wedding." Someone would have phoned me up and informed me if such a major wedding was taking place at our house," Ranbir's uncle Randhir told HT.
     

    Not only that, but the news portal also spoke with popular Bollywood Mehendi artist Veena Nagda, who had previously worked with Alia.

    She did, however, state that she had yet to get any information. "No one has approached me as of yet." I met Alia a few days ago, but she made no mention of the wedding. If the wedding is held this month, it will be on very short notice for me," Veena Nagda explained.
     

    Pinkvilla reported on Saturday that Ranbir-Alia will marry in the Kapoors' family home, RK House, rather than a luxury hotel. According to the entertainment portal, 450 guests will attend Ranbir and Alia's wedding, which is expected to take place in the second week of April. Also Read: Did Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt have a secret wedding?

    According to the article, although the Kapoors preferred a wedding in late April, the Bhatts preferred a wedding in early May owing to the health of Alia's maternal grandpa, Narendra Nath Razdan. However, no formal notification or announcement has been made as of yet. Also read: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt wedding venue and other details out?

