    Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt wedding venue and other details out?

    First Published Apr 2, 2022, 6:15 PM IST

    In the latest update regarding Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding, reports have claimed that the actors are expected to get married at the former’s ancestral home.

    Image: Neetu Kapoor/Instagram

    Amidst speculations regarding Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s marriage, fresh reports have claimed that the Brahmastra actors are all set to tie the knot from Ranbir’s ancestral home in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Their wedding will not be taking place from some lavish fort or a resort but instead from the Kapoor Khandaan’s ancestral home, RK House, reportedly. It is said to be the same venue where Ranbir’s parents, late actor Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor had got married, 42 years ago on January 20, 1980.

    Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram

    The reports further claim that the decision for choosing RK House as the venue for the wedding was that of Ranbir Kapoor. Ranbir, who was very close to his grandmother Krishna Raj Kapoor, will reportedly be marrying his ladylove Alia Bhatt at their Chembur residence in presence of 450 guests.

    ALSO READ: Did Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt have a secret wedding?

    Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram

    Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding will reportedly take place in the second week of April. If the reports are to be believed then the Kapoor family wanted the wedding to take place by April end. However, the Bhatts wanted it to happen earlier because of Alia’s maternal grandfather Narendra Nath Razdan’s health condition.

    Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram

    While the speculations and updates regarding Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt continue to do rounds, neither of the two have put out any official confirmation on their wedding date or venue.

    ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s wedding update comes from mom Neetu Kapoor?

    Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt recently wrapped up the shooting of Ayan Mukerji's directorial ‘Brahmastra’. The film that is slated for a theatrical release in September, will be the first movie of both the actors together.

    ALSO READ: Sharmaji Namkeen: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor groove to Rishi Kapoor’s song as tribute; watch

