    Did Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt have a secret wedding?

    Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding has become the talk of the town. The couple has been dating each other for a while.

    Did Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt have a secret wedding drb
    Mumbai, First Published Apr 2, 2022, 5:35 PM IST

    Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding photo is going viral. Both the bride and groom are seen in this black and white photo. Let us tell you that this photo that suddenly appeared amidst the news of marriage has shocked the fans of the couple.
     
    The tinsel town is abuzz with speculations of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding. Ever since the lovebirds have made their relationship official, their fans and flowers have been eagerly waiting to see them tie the knot. And every time the couple is spotted together, they are often asked about their wedding update.

    Amidst all the speculations about their wedding, fresh rumours have been made a way that suggests Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have already had a secret wedding, away from the eyes of the media or their fans. The rumours are supported by a black and white photograph of the couple in wedding attires wherein they are seen exchanging garlands.

    Check out the photograph here: 

    But did they actually got married? No! The photograph that is doing rounds on the internet and has sent shock waves amongst the fans of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt is actually a photoshopped image. And if that was not enough, the image was purposely photoshopped as a part of an April Fools’ Day prank. So, for all those Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor fans, to see the couple exchanging wedding vows will take a little longer.

    Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu Kapoor was recently asked about her son’s wedding. She was at a shoot location when the paps asked her, “Bahu kab aa rahi hai”. Answering the question, Neetu made a hand gesture, pointing it towards the sky, meaning that it will happen as per God’s will. On the work front, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be seen together in Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release in September this year.

