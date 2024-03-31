Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nikki Tamboli SEXY photos: Actress shares BOLD pictures wearing only white blazer; take a look

    First Published Mar 31, 2024, 2:25 PM IST

    Nikki Tamboli can be seen wearing just a white blazer in her latest sexy photos, ditching her shirt and pants, which has her followers gasping for air.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Nikki Tamboli's new series of breathtaking images has once again captured the internet's attention, leaving followers fascinated and demanding more!

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    With her flawless shape and confident demeanour, the former Bigg Boss competitor has become a symbol of summer body ideals, stunning everyone in all white!

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    While posting images on Instagram, Nikki showed off her toned physique in a white jacket. She appeared brave and lovely in each shot, displaying her curves and confidence.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    She posed on a chair without any accessories, freeing her wavy curls. She captioned the photo, “Flawlessly flawed .”

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Unsurprisingly, she's piqued her admirers' interest, as seen by their compliments in the comments area. “Too hot too watch,” wrote one fan, while another wrote, “You are beautiful @nikki_tamboli because of the light you carry inside you. you are beautiful because you say you are, and you hold yourself that way.”

